Plans for more student accommodation in Edinburgh - your views online

Plans for more Edinburgh student accomm odation

Anna Stewart

No contribution required through Section 75 to affordable housing and no council tax paid. Prepare to pay over £1000 per month for the privilege to send your child here too. Absolutely crazy. Private rents are ridiculously high and not enough social/MMR housing.

Callum MacPherson

There's a lack of housing in Edinburgh. If developers want to build here, which they do, then the council needs to push harder to get the right developments. That includes housing for those born and bred in the city that are seeing their communities displaced and their city eaten up by super landlords, Airbnbs and students, so that they can no longer afford to live in their home city. I think I counted six student accommodations planned in and around Gorgie, which has a strong local identity that should be celebrated and supported rather than compromised. It's disgraceful. Dedicated student accommodation isn't a requirement. These should be private accommodation to go out on the market for anyone to purchase or council housing.

Lioslaith Rose

I realise the builders love student accomodation because they can be given micro flats that are tiny compared to the usual regulations. Surely the same could be done for the homeless?

Shirley Millar

More student accommodation! What about council houses? Too many people in private lets due to no available houses and they have to pay £1000 at least pm for a three-bedroom property - disgrace.

Keith Robertson

More and more areas are getting redeveloped and more often than not it's for student accommodation. The way things are going, students will soon outnumber citizens.

Julie Logan

More students that pay no council tax. Whatever happened to the rule that there cannot be more students than locals? Edinburgh city centre has hardly any locals left. Greedy Edinburgh University seem to have more say than Edinburgh council, owning more land and property than the council!

Frances Mckendrick

So out of order; we need council houses.

Mae Faulkner

What about people that have been on the waiting list for years? Social housing first!

Kyle Danko

Why don't we start building housing for people that pay council tax for once?

Bill Whyte

Just what we need when there are so many people living in temporary or over-priced private accommodation - more student flats. Why are CEC allowing this? Perhaps if they stopped wasting money on unused bike lanes, road closures and finishing the tram line, they could afford to build homes for those who desperately need them.

Rhoda Thomson

It's really not needed. It just makes Edinburgh unliveable for average earners and the council get no council tax for them. Very irresponsible planning if you ask me.

Denise Forrester

Student accommodation is a rip off, even the students look for private rentals together elsewhere. Maybe the actual teaching is free, but they rip you off with accommodation. House our homeless first.

Christine Burns

Enough is enough. Family houses are needed. Utter disgrace.

Frank Brown

Where are they all going to be studying? Have I missed all the new universities being built?

Michelle Ross

This city does not need more student housing, give it a break. We need housing for our own inhabitants or to help people get on the property ladder.

Paul Clarkson

Just what all the people struggling to find a home in Edinburgh need.

Trudie McGuire

With the mass reduction in European students thanks to Brexit, where are all the additional students coming from to justify building all the new student accommodation? Edinburgh needs more affordable social housing for the people already living here, not more luxury student flats!

Fiona Cunningham

What uni courses are so ‘under-subscribed’ that they can take on 2700 more students?

Erin Roberts

Imagine they built 2700 rooms for the homeless instead. Someone in Scotland loses their home every 19 minutes but yeah, let's accommodate more students.

Terri Cowan

It’s already so crowded!

