Police Scotland urges the public to name and shame Portobello Beach troublemakers - your views online
"Perhaps put more bobbies on the beat to prevent this from happening in the first place!”
Beach bams
Police Scotland urges the public to name and shame Portobello Beach troublemakers
Elizabeth McArthur
Surely this cannot be happening in Scotland...where the Scottish government gave all 16-year-olds the right to vote, simply because at that age they were considered to be responsible and intelligent human beings!
Julz Carpenter
Happy to. Went for a walk down Porty last Saturday and all the wee bams were there drinking and showing off. There was one lass sat on the wall having an argument with her bf, shouting as loud as possible and getting worked up.
Krzysztof Sasyn
I think we “play a part" already by paying taxes!
Danny Watt
This should read ‘Public urges Police Scotland to name and shame the Portobello troublemakers’.
Jacques Georgie Aitch
And these are our future? God help us!
Keith Sutherland
Don't worry, heatwave to end this weekend. Goodbye sun and therefore goodbye bams.
William MacDonald
No wonder why I wouldn't take my kids down there. Disgusting behaviour.
Sebastian Prazak
Funny, because I remember during first lockdown the police didn't disperse a single group at Porty.
Jimmy Marvin
So, Police Scotland want the public to do their job and potentially put themselves in physical danger for 'grassing'? Umm, no. Perhaps put more bobbies on the beat to prevent this from happening in the first place!
New Town bins
Edinburgh's New Town residents are on the warpath over communal bins.
Ross Viviani
You have already seen Liverpool being stripped of the UNESCO title. CEC wanting to chance their luck as well?
Gary Reilly
They complain about their big bins, but drive about in big 4x4s, which really don't add to the area either.
Jackie Hamilton
Maybe the residents could decorate or camouflage the bins to look like ivy or rose bushes. My God, have they nothing better to moan about -what about rats and seagulls plaguing the area?
Robert Muir
If they want a different service, then they can pay extra for privilege.
Mary Laird
They must have had something before this, so why is it that it is not working now? They are an eyesore and not very clean.
Denise Demarco
Oh dear, we can’t have that, but it’s OK for other residents to have them outside their house!
Fraser Cook
The rest of the New Town has wheelie bins. They are loads better than having to wait till bin collection days, especially if you don’t have anywhere to store your rubbish till bin day.
Paul Bathgate
Do they want invisible bins?
David A Brown
Bunch of snobby people
Workplace bullying
Harrowing account of treatment of Edinburgh Council staff member
Diane Karpacz
Not just in council. Many private companies treat their staff similar and micro manage staff. If you speak up you can be assured it won't bode well for your future.
Michael O Donnell
If any of these clowns in management in the council were in the private sector their incompetence would be self-evident. But a job-for-life culture has existed in Edinburgh Council since the 70s.
Susan Stevens
Even if you do speak out, nothing happens. When I left Midlothian Council I made it clear on my leaving form I had felt bullied and I wasn’t the only one.
Maria Ullibarri
Employees can't afford to argue in court financially, Psychologically and for the wellbeing of their families. Employers exploit this weakness and justify themselves by creating a business-like rhetoric that allows them to live with themselves.
Susan Young
This is happening everywhere. No one wants to take accountability. Disgusting behaviour. Should not be tolerated.
Ken Johnston
If the council leaders won't listen to the city residents who pay their salaries, what chance does their lowly employees have?
Diane Smith
All companies live with this attitude. Even going to HR does no good and the person complaining is seen as a trouble maker by management.