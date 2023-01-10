Prince Harry's book Spare - your views online

Jill Ogilvie

They should all just sort it out behind closed doors and the media etc should leave them alone and not air everything publicly. The world has had enough as is.

Michal Rusky

Hopefully this book will end up in Aldi's reduced to-clear section. The guy who left Royal Family to escape the spotlight keep himself in the spotlight.

Patricia Templeton

Why bother releasing it - we’ve read or heard most of it already. I expect it will go directly to the remainders bin where it deserves to be.

Donna Carpenter

They should sort this out behind closed doors, No interviews, no talking to the press, for the love of God no more books. They left the family to escape but they are always in the spotlight.

Helen Banham

He needs to get on with his life and stop ruminating over the past....it is just that, past and gone!

Morag Allan

They probably don’t speak to him because they know he will make that private information public. He needs to keep quiet now.

Gorgie Farm

Community set to come together to save family attraction.

Viviana Quiroz

Hopefully they won't close Gorgie Farm as it's a nice place for kids and adults, and it's close to where I live.

Louise Wilson

The farm was saved in 2016, then it was saved again in 2019. There's a limit to how many times money can be thrown at something which is unlikely to be self-supporting. Either a solid business plan with firm and workable revenue raising proposals or a cast iron guarantee of financial support is required, ideally both. I can't see it happening though, particularly as CEC - as a previous backer - has a vested interest in the lease not being renewed. It may be better and more pragmatic to call a halt now and re-home the animals in an appropriate environment.

Caroline Staples

I hope Gorgie Farm finds a solution. How about looking into applying for lottery funds or government funds?

Pat Chapple

Years ago they had the Young City Farmers and they had to limit the numbers. There was also an amazing cafe which sold home-cooked food at a reasonable price and was always crowded at weekends. During school holidays always had a packed programme and schools used to use it.

Neil Munro

For starters why not have a bucket collection at the Six Nations home rugby matches. And the same at Tynecastle and Easter Road home games and outside Lidl and Aldi in the area?

Dave Highley

The free entry has been wonderful for many over the years but unfortunately the past couple of years have changed everything. Hopefully a solution is found soon.

Phyllis McFarlane

It a lovely place for the children when they are young. Shame to see it go.

John McRae

I wonder if the land will be used for a hotel, student accommodation or a selection of £300k shoebox-size flats.

Natasha Bruce

Ooh, Edinburgh Council will be fuming. They sneakily removed funding in 2020 after pledging to indefinitely continue funding in 2019 after all the hooha from Edinburgh residents. I hope this is successful and yet again Edinburgh council can't sell up for student housing. I think we are all sick of recreational entities being removed in the most underhand way, like the butterfly farm.

Lisa Smith

Nothing is for free anymore. It's about time you started charging a couple of pounds entryfee. I’m sure doing this would help to keep it open.

Shop closure

Much-loved Edinburgh stationery shop Newington Stationers on South Clerk Street to close after nearly four decades because of owner Mumtaz Hussain’s health

Alice Horsman

Very sad news. This shop stocks many things that you simply cannot find elsewhere. I wish the retiring owner kind wishes.

Bernard Gillard

I worked in a bike shop next to stationer's shop.Knew Mumtaz and his fathe,r both true gentlemen and great guys. Must be thousands of students they have helped over the years and served the community so well. A sad loss but stay safe and well my friend.

Helen Anderson

Fabulous family business. Be sorry to see it go.

