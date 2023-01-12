Prince Harry's new book - your views online

Frances Anne Smith

Dishing all the dirt and every secret about your family and personal life to make money is really stooping lower than low. He has sold his soul in my opinion. He's the one that has jumped into bed with the devil.

Shawna Callahan

I've read the book and there is not one shameful thing in it. He's allowed to live his life and talk about growing up and living in a world not one of us has any idea of. Everybody acts like they live in the royal world and "know the truth" because they listen to headlines and tabloids. The book is tastefully done. All of the ignorant judgment being cast against him is more shameful than his book. Live and let live. If you don't like reading his book, then don't.

Margaret Craig Ledbetter

Very shameful he and his wife are doing this! He keep on doing stupid stuff yet says he wants his father and brother back! Yeah...right way to go about doing that Harry!

M Koltai Judit

No. In my view it's shameful what Harry is doing. They want to disappear, now always on the spot. He betrays his own family to get more and more money.

Donna Murray

For someone whose lack of privacy was so important, he’s now telling his version of events to the world. I couldn’t care less.

David Duncan

The lad is entitled to tell his side of the story; don’t like it, don’t buy it - simples.

Lynn Harvey-McCrady

I am looking forward to reading his truth, his perspective and not that which the media spins for the people as fact.

Karen Wright

I'm reading it – he's entitled to give his side of the story.

Christi Mcmullen

I’m on chapter six of the audio book. I find that I like the king a bit more now. And also Harry. Grief is a hard thing to process, if nothing else this book humanises them. I could see where some people might not like that.

Alan Johnson

It is an interesting book if you make the effort to approach it with an open mind - unlike so many opinionated people who are rushing to judgment without even having read it!

Carol Rice Mcmillan

I’m loving the book. It’s absolutely nothing like the media is making it out to be.

Christian Bullen

He’s very brave after what happened to his mum.

Maria Hewitt

I'm buying it, lots of The Royal Family have made money from their books.

Sharon King

Not me! I would not waste my dosh on this rubbish!

Jane Cunningham Verzaal

Harry has his story and his truth. He is obviously happy with his wife. There were many others he could have married. There is so much gossip he is. He is setting his story straight. He has the right to do so. He is standing up for his himself and his wife, as any good man should do.

Amanda Forbes

Book bought and can’t wait to start reading. At the end of the day I’m proud of what Harry’s done – we are all human.

In hot water

The cost of having three hot baths a week in 2023 has been estimated to be £1000 by experts.

Joy Fraser

A few years ago it was 40p for me to have a bath.

Zita Bernáth

Shocking this, as the wholesale prices have all gone down but they are keeping them all high. The same with fuel prices – we are getting scammed each day by big companies.

Bee Macandrew

In my home baths are a treat. Showers save water, gas and have a lower carbon footprint for daily use than bathing.

Fiona Osborne Smith

Absolute scandal. Showering won’t be far off that either.

Liz O'Malley

Ouch! Scrub scrub, less time in the tub.

Stewart Jackson

Go to the swimming pool – problem solved.

Mani Tu

I think they are trying to say hot baths are not healthy. Go for cold showers.

C Koundourakis

Who takes three baths a week?!

Jamie Manson

That's roughly a fiver for a hot bath.

Lorri Anastasiadis

Cold hose in garden basin bucket bath.

Joanne Philbin

It’s gonna cost us a fortune for me to use all my bath bombs!

Peter Keenan

Showers for the kids from now on!

