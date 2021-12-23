Problem of Edinburgh's housing crisis - your views online

File photo dated 25/01/18 of a homeless person in London, as Shelter has warned the UK's housing crisis will be "felt across a generation" as the latest figures reveal the scale of children living in homelessness. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday December 5, 2018. The charity urged the public to support its Christmas appeal which aims to provide families with "the vital helpline advice and services they need in order to keep their homes over the festive period". See PA story SOCIAL Homeless. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lenny Love

Instead of wasting a billion pounds on the utterly unnecessary toy-town tram, the council could have fixed the roads and built a lot of homes - without the need for any dodgy 'private finance' deals.

Russ Manson

If the "incapable" stepped aside, the clowncil would be empty!

Scott McDiarmid

Shameful, no one should be homeless in this day and age, especially in this country.

Derek Sives

I’ve got an empty house next to me, vacant for over a year, total incompetence.

Janice Stienlet

We should not have people homeless in this day and age – a disgrace.

Peter Anderson

Simple question, why do so many council houses lie empty for such a long time?

Mo Connolly

A few months ago I took a walk around my local area of Clovenstone and saw seven empty properties, mainly one-bed flats, but there is a three-bed flat that hasn’t been occupied for three years! I suspect it is a private let,but why isn’t it being used? I also know there are flats that have tenants, but they choose to live elsewhere, with boyfriend or girlfriend. Housing Benefit being paid, so that seems OK to social landlords. It makes me angry, though.

Ellen Perkins

Well said. Refurbish empty properties and make compulsory purchases from slum landlords.

David Black

Well that's rightly a criticism of CEC. Surely someone without a home should take precedent over student accommodation. There must be more student flats than students, or are we getting another university built to accommodate the students?

David Fox

What about converting old buses for the homeless? It will give them warmth and shelter.

David McCoy

Plenty of space for student housing, though.

Thomas Starrs

What about all the houses at Craigiehall army camp that’s sitting empty? Perfectly good for army soldiers/officers, so why not the needy homeless? Doesn’t make sense to me.

Kyle Robertson

Does anyone remember PFI? It didn't work well for hospitals or schools, it won't be any better for houses I'm sure.

Unwanted gifts

What’s the worst Christmas present you’ve ever been given?

Julie Ann

When I was 43 I was given free mince pies by my local grocery store who were giving them to pensioners! lol

Catriona Walker

My late mother-in-law gave me a hand-held vacuum cleaner saying it would be handy for hubby to hoover his car. He got money to get him self something nice!

Melanie Skillicorn

When I was in my late 20s I was given an embroidered handkerchief from my mother-in-law with a charity shop label saying 50p.

Pat Greenland

For my 50th I got a salt and pepper set. It was embarrassing when folk asked what I'd got from my husband!

Alicia McLean

A very large soup pot and a cordless steam iron - bboth from my husband (and he’s still my husband!) I’m a very patient and tolerant wife ,he has now learnt these are unacceptable “gifts”.

Rupert Norris

An invite to the 10 Downing Street Christmas party.

Derek Mack

A cheap, plastic remote control car - I was in my 40’s. It came from my in-laws, a thing I had/have absolutely no interest in. It was pre-loved, it came from an Oxfam shop. The battery cover was missing. I’ve never opened a present from them since, all now go unopened and straight to the bin. I bought them a hamper, with wine included. Luckily I’m not bitter.

Claire Baird

When I was about 10 I was given a girdle by an elderly relative.

Katrina Boyle

An encyclopaedia with a medical dictionary from a family member when my husband was lying unconscious after a road traffic accident.

Moira Morris