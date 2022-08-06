Proposed student accommodation on London Road - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrelhouse Bar & Grill won't be reopening due to Covid. The Evening News reported last year that London-based Alumno Group have lodged a pre-application notice proposing development of the site on the corner of London Road and Restalrig Road South.

Barbara Stuart

No for students .. and yes we need more accommodation but for families in need and the homeless. Students can sort themselves out.

Cath Crawford

No more student accomodation. Local people need affordable housing. We who were born and bred in Edinburgh are a dying breed.

Heather Millar Stoddart

This is a joke. If you keep pushing people out of Edinburgh there will be no one left to pay council tax. I feel it for young families – they will never get a home in Edinburgh. No affordable housing for them any more.

Moira Sinclair

Why a pub?

Tracy Tounsi

Edinburgh becoming a total joke! Give it 10 to 20 years and it will only be for students.

Mike Begley

More student flats! Maybe the anti-Airbnb brigade can get on the case of the huge student developments and get the council and government to focus on addressing the housing stock issue instead of more developer deals to build student digs.

Dawn Turner Cathcart

Not a single comment in support. Why do these developers think that locals are in favour of these ridiculous projects? What about the Willow? Those guys just found out their bar is at risk and are now trying to organise community support to rail against these plans.

Avril Rodger

But you voting in the very same leaders that approve this agenda! I moved out 11 years ago, never thought I'd ever leave my home city but so glad I did. It’s so sad to see how much it has declined even in that short space of time. RIP Auld Reekie.

Keir Liddle

People opposing student accommodation do realise that where there isn’t student accommodation students rent in the private sector and are likely one of the drivers for increased rents overall?

Jane Bowie

Is Edinburgh to become just one big student residency mixed with Airbnb? How about housing for residents of Edinburgh?

Daniel Howell

Keep on pushing people out of the city and punish them for having to travel back in to work. Brilliant!

Jbrown JB

Good grief! Edinburgh is in dire need of affortdable family residential accommodation, when will this fact sink in?

David McCoy

I stay at Abbeyhill. I am surrounded by student flats. There are not enough students to fill them.

Justin Taylor Mackenzie

Stallan Brand, said "As a parent whose daughter has just completed her university education in Edinburgh, I can confirm that the City’s accommodation offer for undergraduates is unsatisfactory.” What about residential accommodation for council tax-paying residents in the city, that’s woefully inadequate? More students who don’t contribute to services they use because they don’t pay council tax isn’t the solution for the city. We need more residential properties instead of pushing residents out of the city.

Marilyn Blyth Wilson

How about social housing and keeping families within the community where they have support?

Alison Irvine

Your’re having a laugh. There is more new build student accommodation in Edinburgh built recently than any other place.

Cassandra Forgan

www.jockslodgeplanning.co.uk/... If anyone feels very strongly about this please, please leave a comment to object these plans via the link above. There are locals in the area losing out on businesses which are being forced to close because of these plans. There are student flats just gone up opposite Meadowbank. I speak for a large number of locals when I say we Ddo not want these plans to go ahead.

Tully Tulley

Housing for people of Edinburgh so they can live in city should get priority.

Bill Whyte

We do not need any more student accommodation in this area, there are two new blocks of this type of housing opposite the new Meadowbank facilities. What we do need is more affordable social housing. It is about time the council considered this before approving student flats.

Tom MacDonald

And the digs going up around Cameron Toll and the site of the old Mayfield Police Station. At least the bike lanes might get used now with all the food delivery guys dropping McDonalds into these gaffs. Edinburgh is turning into quite a joke these days with tourists, Airbnb and students. Meantime Greenbelt is flattened.

