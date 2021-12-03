Pub name change - your views online
"We know that name was not originally racist or offensive. But its meaning over time has changed."
John Miller
Whooops. The Black Bull pub will be next. Get a grip for goodness sake, the world is in a sorry enough state without trivial matters
Paul Incles
Can’t help feel that when we deem something that isn’t racist as ‘potentially possible to be mistakenly deemed racist’ we are aggregating racist things with a massive amount of non racist things, diluting the bad acts into a massive pool of bland normality. And then we wonder why we can’t get rid of it. Stop diluting the real issues by flooding them with stuff that doesn’t need to be included!
Richard Beeston
They have done the same in Newcastle. The Blackie Boy pub has changed it's name. It was on the site of a blacksmiths. It could have been changed to Blacksmith's Boy. Another corporation posturing.
Jbrown JB
Since when does a black, female dog complain about racism?
Beth Barclay
The Black Douglas….what would they call him now, I wonder?
Papajgun photography
Personally as a Black person - although I prefer to refer to myself as either a man or Nigerian or British or a photographer or Dad or a son (get my drift?) I don’t see anything wrong in the name. Plus, when you then read the history of the pub’s name it makes sense and gives one perspective. But I can understand why the owners would rather change the name than having to deal with such issues every now and then.
Grahame Cumming
It shows the lack of understanding of the name. It’s only offensive because people make it so. It’s not the name that’s the problem, it’s people making things racist and offensive when it’s not. Attitude change required, not a name change.
Tully Tulley
Anybody that's offended should not be offended once the story behind the name is explained. There's nothing racist about the name, just a long history named after a winning dog.
Amanda Anderson
It's meaning hasn't changed over time. People are just offended by something that they don't know the history of.
Brian Dickinson
Concerned on someone else's behalf over what might offend them, and from some office far away. Tell you who they didn't worry about asking, and that's the punters and the townsfolk of Linlithgow.
Road closures
Which Edinburgh roads will be closed during the festive season
William Det Cayne
Simple, do not drive through Edinburgh, it is a shambles nothing never seems to get finished. And do not get me started on the embarrassing trams project.
Alex Dickson
It would be easier say which ones are open - such a mess.
Peter Chalmers
Craigleith Crescent, at last! It’s been like surface of the moon for years now.
Brian Anderson
Due to so many road works Edinburgh is a dump and when they are eventually done it will still be a dump, as the standard of repairs is shocking.
Peter Anderson
The place is a building site and has been for years.
Robert Baker
Wow, I was there two years ago and thought about the lucrative contract the scaffolding company had in that job...and the Bridge is STILL under repair?
Laird Ronald Simpson
They’ll all be closed to me because Edinburgh is not welcoming at the moment, ruined by the Clowncil.
Brenda Barclay
You only mentioned about ten per cent of the roads that are closed. You haven’t mentioned the many more road closures or temporary traffic lights, probably because it is is too long a list.
Jeff Little
Let's not mention CityFibre trashing the already potholed pavements.
Alex Monaghan
In this city, easier to list which roads are actually open without works. Our city roads are in a dreadful state and roadworks are paralysing certain areas.
Robert Howlieson
Pity the council don't take into consideration the streets the traffic is diverted onto…
Ella Sanderson Veldre
Why are the streets of a beautiful capital city like Edinburgh in Scotland in such a mess, as told to us by concerned citizens? The city has millions of visitors every year and who want to return. What are the city council doing? Where is their pride?