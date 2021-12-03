Pub name change - your views online

Google maps image of The Black Bitch pub

John Miller

Whooops. The Black Bull pub will be next. Get a grip for goodness sake, the world is in a sorry enough state without trivial matters

Paul Incles

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can’t help feel that when we deem something that isn’t racist as ‘potentially possible to be mistakenly deemed racist’ we are aggregating racist things with a massive amount of non racist things, diluting the bad acts into a massive pool of bland normality. And then we wonder why we can’t get rid of it. Stop diluting the real issues by flooding them with stuff that doesn’t need to be included!

Richard Beeston

They have done the same in Newcastle. The Blackie Boy pub has changed it's name. It was on the site of a blacksmiths. It could have been changed to Blacksmith's Boy. Another corporation posturing.

Jbrown JB

Since when does a black, female dog complain about racism?

Beth Barclay

The Black Douglas….what would they call him now, I wonder?

Papajgun photography

Personally as a Black person - although I prefer to refer to myself as either a man or Nigerian or British or a photographer or Dad or a son (get my drift?) I don’t see anything wrong in the name. Plus, when you then read the history of the pub’s name it makes sense and gives one perspective. But I can understand why the owners would rather change the name than having to deal with such issues every now and then.

Grahame Cumming

It shows the lack of understanding of the name. It’s only offensive because people make it so. It’s not the name that’s the problem, it’s people making things racist and offensive when it’s not. Attitude change required, not a name change.

Tully Tulley

Anybody that's offended should not be offended once the story behind the name is explained. There's nothing racist about the name, just a long history named after a winning dog.

Amanda Anderson

It's meaning hasn't changed over time. People are just offended by something that they don't know the history of.

Brian Dickinson

Concerned on someone else's behalf over what might offend them, and from some office far away. Tell you who they didn't worry about asking, and that's the punters and the townsfolk of Linlithgow.

Road closures

Which Edinburgh roads will be closed during the festive season

William Det Cayne

Simple, do not drive through Edinburgh, it is a shambles nothing never seems to get finished. And do not get me started on the embarrassing trams project.

Alex Dickson

It would be easier say which ones are open - such a mess.

Peter Chalmers

Craigleith Crescent, at last! It’s been like surface of the moon for years now.

Brian Anderson

Due to so many road works Edinburgh is a dump and when they are eventually done it will still be a dump, as the standard of repairs is shocking.

Peter Anderson

The place is a building site and has been for years.

Robert Baker

Wow, I was there two years ago and thought about the lucrative contract the scaffolding company had in that job...and the Bridge is STILL under repair?

Laird Ronald Simpson

They’ll all be closed to me because Edinburgh is not welcoming at the moment, ruined by the Clowncil.

Brenda Barclay

You only mentioned about ten per cent of the roads that are closed. You haven’t mentioned the many more road closures or temporary traffic lights, probably because it is is too long a list.

Jeff Little

Let's not mention CityFibre trashing the already potholed pavements.

Alex Monaghan

In this city, easier to list which roads are actually open without works. Our city roads are in a dreadful state and roadworks are paralysing certain areas.

Robert Howlieson

Pity the council don't take into consideration the streets the traffic is diverted onto…

Ella Sanderson Veldre