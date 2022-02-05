Queen’s Jubilee street parties - your views online

Jane Bowie

No offence to Her Majesty, but there are families going to food banks. Could the fund perhaps be donated to essential food items for those in difficulty and not a party which we really don't need?

Iain Lancastle

Any celebrations should be funded entirely by those who wish to celebrate. I object to using council funding at a time of financial constraint for such a frivolous reason. I am not a Royalist and I do not object to those that wish to celebrate from doing so. If the Royals want such parties, let them fund it. The council should focus on social care and services.

Louise Wilson

This is being funded from money which had already been allocated to civic receptions. As many were cancelled due to Covid, the funds will now be re-allocated to the new Platinum Jubilee fund. The Borders region has already done this.

John Williamson

This should not be happening. People are struggling and many more will from all the taxes and higher costs of living while the royals sit with their millions and don't have to care about the basic things in life. This is a total waste of funds that could help so many people or make roads, pavements, schools etc a little better.

Elizabeth Friel

What a waste of money – use it to better your community.

Graeme Gifford

At this time, which is becoming harder as each day goes by, I’m sure the Queen would prefer the cash to be given to people to ensure they are fed and warm.

Dave Mackay

Another example of how out of touch Edinburgh Council is with many of its residents.

Linda Scott

Would prefer the money to be directed to feed, clothe and heat those in need.

Kirsty Resarf

I’m sure the people struggling to eat and heat their homes will think this is a good use of money! Tally ho for Betty Britain! What a disgrace.

You Pube

Any “special funds created” should not be for a one-off extravagance. It should be used to help the vulnerable in poverty and supporting food banks etc.

Peter Serman

What an utter waste of cash when people are struggling with higher prices of food and shortly an unprecedented rise in energy bills.

Jim Taylor

Another waste of money. Why should those who are opposed to the monarchy have to fund this nonsense?

Morag S Donaldson

So, poor people do not merit a party. Seem to remember people do not live by bread alone. Need a little relief.

Emma Lyle

This is sheer madness when so many other groups need this extra money that has been found.

Paul Mc Dougall

People are going to be crippled with debt and unable to afford heating their homes, but the mystery magic tree manages to strike again.

Sheila Wilson

Utterly disgraceful when so many are going to be struggling even harder after recent announcements. More people going without heat or food, more needing food banks but let's spend money on an extravagance!

Jill McDonald

Who actually cares how many years she's sat on her golden throne, eating the best food, quaffing her Dubonet & lemonade, all cosy by the fire, while the rest of us are pushed further into food/fuel/heat poverty. Let her pay for her own celebrations.

Keith Tait

So much for cash-strapped councils having to reduce the services we pay for, but so much available for a street party. People need to start demanding the services they pay for yet do not receive.

Ian Simpson

Bring it on, once in a lifetime event. I remember the Coronation … just. And all the other Jubilees. It’s a celebration of all our lives, a generation shared with our Queen. Got the young and old. Things have changed over the decades.

Pauline Downie

Let them eat cake and they'll vote for us. It didn't work for Mary Antoinette did it? Please vote this council out in May, they are so out of touch with what we need in Edinburgh. I'm sure the queen and royal family would far rather our hard-earned council tax money was put to better use than a street party.

Ralph MacGillivray

Perhaps they can all be invited to the Royal garden party and leave the rest of us in peace.

