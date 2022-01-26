Rabbie Burns under fire - your views online

Gwen Gwen

Better cancel him then, have his museum closed down and any statues commemorating him removed too! Oh and better remove him from the school curriculum for good measure. Disclosure - I’m being facetious.

Ally Middleton

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I would like Scotland to remove the tartan blinkers and take an honest look at Robert Burns, celebrate that which is worthy of celebration, but attend to the misogyny and abuse which is rife throughout his work." Bet she's a laugh a minute on a night out.

Frances Mckendrick

She needs to get a life. Times were different then.

Gordon Allan

Burns will always be celebrated and this daft lot will be forgotten about tomorrow ….big yawn.

John Mcnicoll

So we have four wannabees trying to shock a name for themselves. Bet they have a book of poems out shortly to cash in on this publicity.

Ali Brown

Robert Burns, born in 1759 and died in 1796. Pretty sure things have changed a bit since then! I grew up in the 1970s and things have changed massively since. Is this just an attempt to get some attention on their own work? This has just put me right off them.

Yvonne Hart

He was a flawed human being who lived in a different world and age. He admitted his failings and loved women and the company of women. “The sweetest hours that e’er I spent, were spent among the lassies.”

Marion Johnstone

Stop delving into his works then and go and buy a Cosmopolitan. Probably more up your street.

Julien Borghino

The ego of these people! They truly believe that if they had been alive when he was alive they still would have held the ideas that they hold today. So they attack people of the past for not thinking like they think now. How insulting and how arrogant.

Christina Taylor

What a lot of bloody nonsense! Leave Burns alone. He was a man of his time.

Graham Patterson

Just what we need. An American woman lecturing us on PC culture circa 2022. If we were to judge people by these standards, no one would of merit would be left standing!

Paddy O'Sullivan

Must be easy to live your life with no context. Imagine being so educated and still knowing absolutely nothing.

Gaye Bell

The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.

Cat McCluskey

Always someone looking for their 15 minutes of fame by tearing down a historic figure.

Jill Forrest

Perhaps he was too busy with his anti-slavery campaigns to keep up-to-date with what was and what wasn't misogynistic in the 1700s.

June Campbell

This is history OK; that was then, this is now. As many have said, we could look into all of history and find things we don’t agree with. But whatever you think, Rabbie Burns is liked by many. People of my age grew up with him, leave it alone.

Mac MacIntyre

Why is so "enlightening" to put 21st century values on 17th century people? Wait until PETA gets a hold of To A Mouse!

Robert Bruce

Get a life! One of the greatest poets that ever walked the planet. What have you ever written?

Chris Hillen

Erm, couldn't they start with Shakespear? Some of his stories had women dressing up as men and vice versa. Oooooooooh!

Alannah Juchniewicz

When will folk stop trying to change history? His poems were of that time. You can't go back and make him change the wording.

Keith Stewart

She would be perfectly at home in Holy Willie’s Prayer.

Diane Smith

Get back in your box. Scotland celebrate Robert Burns the poet. We know the history of his womanising etc, but you need to let go of the nonsense of banning something that doesnt have relevance just now.

Carolanne Mckinsley

My God, how long ago did Burns write this stuff? Surely you can't judge him by today's standards?

Oluf Marshall

He said things that were pretty normal in the 1700s. Better cancel all Burns Night celebrations; stop teaching about him in schools; rip down every memorial and demand the police arrest anybody who celebrates him for misogyny.

A message from the Editor