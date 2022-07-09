Readers' letters: Addicts need help with recovery

FAVOR (Faces and Voices of Recovery) UK was instrumental in bringing forward the Right to Recovery Bill and we would ask Mr McBean and other cheerleaders for the SNP’s approach to addiction to consider the role of so-called industry experts who oppose this legislation.The majority are funded by the Scottish Government and the ill-disguised agenda of others is to bring about total legalisation and decriminalisation of hard drugs which wreak havoc already in so manylives.

The Bill was written by real experts, people in recovery who have faced and recovered from addiction, but recognise the current approach is failing. The new law would legally oblige people seeking to break their addictions to be offered a full spectrum of services which they currently cannot access.Nearly 80 per cent of those who contributed to the consultation supported the proposals, the majority coming from groups with nothing to gain; representatives of the housing sector, the poverty sector and civic Scotland, all with years of experience seeing how legislation can not only drive investment in higher quality services, but radically change how people can access them.Scottish Government quangos are pipers playing their master’s tune and are failing those people they are being paid to help.

If they won’t learn from those who know what it takes to beat addiction,they have no right to exist.

Annemarie Ward, CEO, Faces & Voices of Recovery UK

Children in care support is welcome

It is pleasing to see the Scottish Government provide funding through the Whole Family Wellbeing Fund, helping to transform family support services and to reduce the number of children and young people going into care.

This vital investment will help build services that focus on prevention and early intervention, rather than addressing crisis situations that so often arise, ensuring that families get the support they need, where and when they need it

The funding forms part of delivering on ‘The Promise’, which seeks to improve the lives of children and young people who are care experienced.

This group of individuals represent some of the most vulnerable members of our society, experiencing considerably fewer life chances than their peers, but part of a care system that is far too complex and fragmented.

We still hear of too many young people who fall off a cliff edge as they leave care, driven by age criteria and not receiving the appropriate individualised care they desperately need.

As a society we need to ensure that momentum is maintained and funding increased, with the Scottish and local government, care community and others working to bring forward change.

Kenny Graham, Lynn Bell, Stephen McGhee, Niall Kelly, The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition

Memo to the boss

No wonder people are getting angry and more strikes looming. How can bosses think they are worth so much more than the people who are working for them for so little pay?

Bosses should spend one day doing the job their employees do. I’m sure they would have a different view of their staff after that. They need to stop being greedy and be thankful they have a well paid job and perks.

Susan Smart, Penicuik.

