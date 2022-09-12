Readers' letters: Careful what you wish for on Indyref

Where Art I? Edinburgh Sketcher - September 12 2022

The Danes have a target of zero immigration (not net zero, but zero), stating money saved can go towards welfare for existing residents.

Immigration has been reduced with only 600 people granted asylum in 2021. The Minister for Immigration and Integration stating "…it's because of our strict foreign policy…”. "That's really good news" ... “Many of those who come here do not need protection at all."

Ms Frederiksen, Prime Minister stated, “We want to introduce a new work logic where people have a duty to contribute and be useful, and if they can't find a regular job, they have to work for their allowance". Benefits being paid only after 37 hours work.

A march by All Under One Banner supporters saw hundreds of people converge on Glasgow

Taking and selling valu-ables from asylum seekers takes place as part of an aggressive anti- immigration policy. Benefits are only paid after everything has been sold, down to a few thousand euros. Some residency permits have been cancelled and Syrians told they can go home as it is safe. Denmark signed a migration deal with Rwanda in June 2021.

As for Scotland being like Ireland, it was recently effectively bankrupt and losing 7000 jobs a month. Civil servants were forced to take a 20 per cent pay cut. Bailed out by £57bn from the EU and an additional £16bn from UK, we saved Ireland from far worse.

Starting from a low point it is no wonder Ireland seems to be doing better now.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Irony of SNP budget cuts in education

In the SNP’s latest spending cuts, which run into hundreds of millions, and among many other victims, £42 million has been taken out of the education budget.

It is ironic that this was the very item on which the First Minister asked to be judged. I do understand that available cash is under severe pressure, but what really grinds on the brain is that the budget for the 2023 and almost certain non-event referendum and costs in installing utterly useless pretend embassies overseas is apparently sacrosanct and left untouched.

If anyone was ever in doubt, this latest round of savage cuts should convince them of one thing: good, competent administration of Scotland’s affairs with the present regional administration politicians in charge of matters is beyond hopeless.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

Rent freeze may bring more problems

The more I read about the Holyrood government's emergency rent freeze legislation the more puzzled I become.

Although the legislation may not become effective for up to three months, the 'stop day' of rent price increases is to be 6 September.

This means that local authority tenants, for example, will have already paid five months of their increases introduced in April. Only a minority actually pay the full rent.

There is a serious prospect of properties being withdrawn from the market altogether.

Throughout history rent freezes achieved after dedicated protests have simply led to under investment. That is not to say that there were not some private landlords who abused their power

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her advisers need to balance the real need to protect vulnerable groups against inflation with a need to ensure a properly functioning housing market

There is a lot more explaining to do if the public and private sectors are to be convinced that a rent freeze policy is viable.

Bob Taylor, Glenrothes.

