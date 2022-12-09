Readers' letters: Council travel plans harming disabled

The current active travel measures that are being implemented across the city are not only causing accessibility problems, but are presenting a real danger of physical harm.

The cycle paths up and down Leith Walk that zigzag through the pavement are causing a great deal of stress for those who are blind and visually impaired.

Cyclists are weaving through pedestrians at great speed and those without good vision are unable to know whether they are on the cycle path or pavement because there isn’t a curb defining the two spaces.

We already know that having people and vehicles in the same area is a recipe for disaster, that’s why pavements exist in the first place!

This is yet another example of the council’s programmes coming at the expense of disabled people. They are being driven from public spaces by schemes that are not backed by any consultation of the people it will adversely affect and further alienate an already marginalised community.

Cllr Scott Arthur should think long and hard about the effect that programmes like spaces for people and imbedded cycle paths have on disabled people before ploughing ahead.

There should be proper consultation done of disabled groups for any legislation or initiative, but it is of even more importance for issues that have the potential to make being out and about in the capital impossible for them.

Something has to be done before someone is seriously hurt.

Jeremy R Balfour MSP, Edinburgh

E-scooter measures are dangerous

It is horrific that a boy of 12 was killed while riding a hired e-scooter.

Those riding hired e-scooters and private e-scooters when and if they are allowed on the roads next year must have at least a provisional licence and insurance.

This sad event shows that there is nothing to stop unauthorised and unqualified people using these death traps.

Plans to make e-scooters legal on our roads in 2023 must be shelved before there are more unnecessary deaths and injuries.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

We can’t take our NHS for granted

The Scottish Tories are complaining about the number of people being seen within target waiting times in A&E.

The aim of the Scottish Government is for 95 per cent of people being seen within four-hours. The statistics reveal why this is an unrealistic goal.

If almost 25,000 people attended A&E in the week up to November 27, the more pertinent question should be why so many people feel the need to attend an emergency department when they can get medical advice for conditions which are not life-threatening by calling the NHS non-emergency number.

We are fortunate to have a health service which is free at the point of contact, but this can be a double-edged sword when people without life-threatening issues attend A&E without first seeking advice by calling 111. Perhaps we have become too complacent about this free service, which could buckle under the strains.

The staff at A&E have to give priority to those who have serious issues. A large number of people with minor problems go to the department because it’s more convenient than waiting for a GP appointment. This is an abuse of the system and could result in changes to the protocol, which would affect all of us. We should never take our national health service for granted.

Carolyn Taylor, Broughty Ferry

