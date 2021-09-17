Readers' letters: Differing visions of Edinburgh’s future

Boris Johnson has been rebuked for his comments on "left wing" lawyers.

Differing visions of Edinburgh’s future

I used to go to the Cockburn Association every year and present information about the city and take questions, obviously.

They were a lovely bunch of people and I never met anyone I didn’t like. There were several who became friends and the chair of (I think ) the transport sub committee was one of the nicest people I ever met.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I also met David Black, who has written for the Guardian, when I was working on the Virgin Hotel . I must admit that I was expecting an ogre, but he was absolutely lovely. He also did great work on Edinburgh’s Southside back in the day.

Having met Cliff Hague a number of times I think he’s a nice guy too, though I’m sure we’d find plenty to disagree about over a coffee.

He’s written a book about football programmes – who knew? That’s my Christmas present for one of my brothers sorted.

Some people might think that I am the ‘business leader’ who’s given an off the record quote to your reporter Brian Ferguson. Brian (rightly) wouldn’t describe me as such, but some people might think its me.

I’m in dangerous territory disagreeing with both Brian and your columnist John McLellan, but I’m sure they’ll take it in the spirit it’s intended.

For the record, Brian’s played a blinder on the Festivals this year and is spot on regarding the use of Princes Street Gardens. And I think highly of John.

Hopefully we can have a debate that focuses more on the issues, especially as it’s crystal clear that our heritage status isn’t at risk.

With the fate of the Royal High School appearing to be sealed, the last embarrassing city centre site looks as if it will now be redeveloped. The debate will continue but it’s going to be different in future I think.

Donald Anderson, Director, Playfair Scotland Ltd, Edinburgh.

Events promotionis not tourism

Councillor John McLellan’s piece in the Evening News (September 16) requires a response and a fact check.

Conflating the condition of the Ross Bandstand with the commodification of public spaces such as West Princes Street Gardens, highlights the gulf between tourism and events promotion and the city council’s obligations to manage Common Goods land for the benefit of citizens. The condition of the bandstand is the result of decisions not to invest in basic maintenance. If funds raised from commercial ticketed events were used directly for such purposes, he would have a point. They are not.

The proposals by the Ross Development Trust to replace the existing structure with a new concert venue fell foul of the city’s own planning policies. Both the city planners and Historic Environment Scotland stated the proposals were unsupportable in principle.

Fundamentally, there is no impediment to the repair and adaption of the current structure, as was done in Glasgow’s Kelvin Park.

The Cockburn agrees that activities and events in public spaces can add vitality and viability to the city. We would not agree that excluding the public the right of access to their open spaces is the price worth paying.

Look at the public notices on the railings to West Princes Street Gardens, signed by the chief executive of his council. It states that the legal right of access which would be exercisable have been exempted for the purpose to allow an entry charge to be levied. In other words, to support a ticketed event, free public access will be denied.

The privatisation of public spaces anywhere in the city even for short periods of time, is a slippery slope. The Cockburn Association believes it should be resisted.