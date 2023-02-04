Readers' letters: DIY dentistry is down to the SNP’s failure

DIY dentistry is down to the SNP’s failureIt should come as no surprise that more dentists are only seeing private patients with the continued reduction of the amount paid to dentists, with the next round of cuts to take place in March. Dentists are being asked to subsidise some of the services as the amount paid by the Scottish Government doesn’t even cover the cost of material.

With everything that is failing under SNP management, we are told more money is the answer. Bearing in mind the SNP Government enjoys 30 per cent more funding per head than is available in England to spend on public services, how much more do they need to make something work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP’s pledge to provide free dental care for everyone can be added to the many other failed promises.

​Finding an NHS dentist can prove to be a struggle

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh

Just the ticket

The other day, when I was 15 yards from my stop in Princes Street, the 24 bus was just pulling away. I waved frantically and the driver kindly stopped again and let me on. Would a self-driving bus do that?

Michael Grey, Edinburgh

Cancer patients need workplace support

The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day – today – is “Close the Care Gap”, with a focus on ensuring more people seek and receive the care they need and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people with cancer are navigating their employment situation while also grappling with health concerns and the broader impact of cancer on their lives. Depending on circumstances, continuing or returning to work can often give people with cancer an important sense of self-worth and can play a key role in terms of everyday normality, routine and socialising, but it is crucial that this is done in a way that best supports the needs of the individual.

Occupational health can make a monumental difference to the wellbeing of cancer patients in the workplace, with specialist advice in terms of workplace adjustments or returning to work.

It’s up to individual employers to decide what, if any, occupational health services they offer, so this World Cancer Day we are encouraging all organisations to look at their workplace support for people with cancer and to incorporate that into their occupational health strategies.

Nick Pahl, CEO, Society of Occupational Medicine, London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glass deposit return scheme far from clear

It is not just retailers in Scotland who need more information on the planned deposit return scheme – consumers would appreciate some clarity too.

For example, if I place an order for beer or wine from an English-based company with no outlets in Scotland where would I return my empty bottles to?

Will there be separate arrangements for people who are housebound and are reliant on online deliveries? Will the ‘blue bin’ collection by City of Edinburgh Council for glass items remain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what exactly is the difference between an empty glass bottle of beer and an empty glass jar of marmalade in environmental terms – both are single-use items so why the distinction in the deposit return scheme?

Linda McPherson, Edinburgh

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe