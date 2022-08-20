Readers' letters: Errors leading the UK into recession

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters at a demonstration about the rising cost of living and energy bills

Other countries have difficulties but the UK is mismanaged and the situation here worse, lagging behind other European countries on growth, productivity, poverty, inequality, tackling climate change and energy issues.

Energy bills in the UK are going up by around 215 per cent, while the average European increase is 41 per cent. Countries with nationalised energy systems have limited their price rises and in France this is just 4 per cent.

Yet Boris Johnson, still in power, and Keir Starmer, have been on holiday. They show no grasp of the enormity of the economic situation. Or perhaps they just don’t care.

The Tory government prioritises the leadership race instead of supporting people and businesses with astronomical bills.

There is the spectre of an unemployment crisis yet interest rates are raised, likely sending some business to the wall.

Mr Starmer has belatedly said he would aid those on pre paid meters but that is all. Both men supported Brexit, clearly opposed by Scotland, a key factor in the higher inflation and deteriorating economic situation in the UK.

MP Alison Thewliss said the figures show independence is the only viable option to save Scotland "from the damage of Westminster control".

Scotland needs to manage its energy resources and economy for public benefit, investing in jobs, taxing energy companies and creating a national energy corporation, bringing energy under state control. This brings lower bills and allows wage rises to protect demand and business confidence.

Pol Yates, Edinburgh.

Disestablish the CofE and end homophobia

That the Church of England in its recent Lambeth Conf-erence has reaffirmed its opposition to same sex marriage has implications for the British monarch, given that they are 'Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England'.

To his credit, William has previously spoken up for the rights of LGBT people but the National Secular Society has written to both him and Charles to highlight that "A Sovereign that seeks to act as a focus for national identity, unity and pride cannot, at the same time, be the supreme governor of an officially homophobic institution.”

Fortunately the solution is obvious: disestablish the CofE so they can do what they want.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society.

SNP is failing to help struggling people

While I am not normally a Conservative supporter, I find the two contenders for the PM job seem to be a lot more aware of how people are struggling in their everyday lives than the SNP.

The Scottish government seem to be blanking out what is going on in our lives at the moment and think that being Independent is going to solve all our problems overnight.

The SNP have devolved powers which they just don’t seem to be using to benefit us and making promises that are either delayed or only partly fulfilled.

We are in August now but free school lunches and breakfasts for primary school kids have now been delayed at the very time they are needed the most.

It is a summer of discontent in the work force and it will get worse, so concentrate on what matters in the here and now or I’m sure this Scottish government will pay the price at the ballot box.

Mrs Susan Smart, Penicuik.

