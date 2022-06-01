Readers' letters: Find a new future for Caledonian Brewery

Designed in the late 1860s by Robert Hamilton-Paterson, who specialised in brewhouse construction, for George Lorimer and Robert Clark, the distinctive red-brick complex in Slateford Road took advantage of a specially sunk well and the adjacent railway.

Edinburgh has the highest concentration of listed buildings in the UK and, since 1987, the Caledonian Brewery, which, I think, still uses coal to fire the copper pots, is a Category B listed building. For its integrity to be upheld, it should not be turned into yet another “heritage” site, but retained as a working complex dedicated to craft brewing.

All success to the Unite union in its endeavours to secure a viable future for this much-loved Edinburgh workshop of inspired “potioneers”, whose aromas and elixirs bring an appreciative smile to the faces of locals and visitors alike.

Duncan McAra, Bishopbriggs.

When is a sport utility vehicle not a SUV?

I have been reading about the action group which, by letting the air out of the tyres of SUVs, are hoping to eradicate SUVs from the city of Edinburgh.

I own a vehicle which probably looks, to the uneducated, to be a SUV. I's not, it's not four-wheel drive, it has a 900cc engine which automatically cuts out when at traffic lights, produces 54 miles travel from a gallon of petrol (considerably better than most saloon and hatchback vehicles) and has a low air pollution rating.

The reason I have this SUV look-a-like vehicle is that it's boot space is large enough to take my daughter's wheelchair without the hassle of adjusting all the seating.

My point is don't judge a book by its cover.

Mr K Clark, Edinburgh.

Ross’s drug treatment bill lacks focus

Tory MP/ MSP Douglas Ross cannot be allowed to get away with his comments in the Evening News (30 May).

He states a bill he proposes to introduce at Holyrood, a "right to recovery" bill will be a "game changer" in tackling the dreadful SNP record of 1339 drug related deaths (2020).

Ross talks about recovery and addiction, drug deaths, silver bullets and more. He points out that 77 per cent of respondents to his consultation support the plans. We are told "addiction experts" have been "consulted" throughout the process. Can we see these?

Police superintendent Sam Ainslie recently wrote in the News with specific regard to drug crime, that offending cannot be reduced unless long term solutions are found to underlying causes - she specifically mentions poverty and wider inequalities.

Let's add homelessness, poor housing, inadequate resources dedicated to mental health and failings in our education system.

These are all powers within the remit of the SNP Scottish Government; just like the power to reduce income tax for the poorest during this cost of living crisis they shamefully walk on by on the other side.

Transform Drug Policy Foundation, Cranstoun, Release and EuroNPD, experts in the drugs space, said: "The consultation falls short by leaving questions unasked or unanswered, and by appearing to be aiming towards the attainment of a drug free society - something that is impossible to achieve, and the pursuit of which has harmfully distorted policies around the globe."

With all due respect to Mr Ross, this is not a policy area where the Conservative Party can be trusted.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh.

