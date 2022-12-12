Readers' letters: Holyrood Park isn’t broken, don’t fix it

Where Art I? Edinburgh Sketcher, 12 December 2022

The park is large enough to cope with multiple users and the current compromise which limits traffic use at weekends seems the most sensible solution.

As a regular walker in the park I can confirm that its vast space has relatively few pedestrians on weekdays, especially in winter.

My chief concern is that a total traffic ban would direct even more traffic onto Edinburgh's already struggling road system, worsening city centre pollution and further harming the city's economic wellbeing on which we all depend.

The present traffic system in the park isn't broken and doesn't need to be fixed.

John Bowles, Edinburgh

Flynn makes a less than flying start

The fact that Stephen Flynn, the new SNP leader in Westminster, chose to use one of his valuable two questions at PMQ’s last week in quoting what appears to be a dodgy opinion poll that is out-of-step with all the others says a lot.

That was a tawdry and unconvincing start in his new job, even allowing for his lack of time to prepare; it was the kind of question that would be brought up in a pub conversation, not in the House of Commons.

He may have less bluster than his predecessor, but if he is the best that the SNP can produce, it does not bode well.

Mr Flynn’s total lack of any real world employment and experience shows, and it speaks volumes.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Power to the people, but not in Scotland

I was, for a brief moment, uplifted to read that Edinburgh MP Ian Murray is in support of "transfer of power to the people" (News, December 8).

But does he believe this noble concept should be extended to the people of Scotland, who in 2021 elected a Scottish parliament with the strongest ever majority to hold a referendum on our constitutional future? Of course not.

Mr Murray, that makes you a hypocrite.

David Patrick, Edinburgh

Go vegan and help save the planet

There’s no doubt about it: human-induced climate change is causing extreme weather conditions.

Temperature extremes are a wake-up call that, if we’re to have any hope of tackling the worsening climate catastrophe, we must take action now.

That action must address one of the main culprits: animal agriculture. According to the United Nations, meat, egg and dairy production is responsible for about 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which, by some estimates, is greater than all the world’s transportation systems combined.

That’s why the UN is calling for a global shift towards vegan eating. In addition to helping the environment, every individual who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals a year violent death at the slaughterhouse.

We all need to take responsibility for the future of the planet and the easiest, most impactful way that individuals can make a difference is by going vegan.

It’s not too late to create positive change and it can even save you money on your shopping. PETA offers a free vegan starter kit for anyone looking to make the switch.

Jennifer White, PETA Foundation, London N1

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

