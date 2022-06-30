Readers' letters: Indyref2 is not about the SNP or Johnson

The plan to make the next UK general election result a mandate for independence is a master stroke, as in 1988 former Tory cabinet minister Leon Brittan said in Parliament that if the SNP won the majority of seats in Scotland in successive elections, then Scotland could go Independent. Since 2014, it’s been three general elections all with massive SNP majorities, and all we get is London politicians standing in the way of another referendum.

Neither Labour or the Lib Dems will be campaigning for a return to the EU single market or freedom of movement and the dire economic consequences of Brexit will continue.

As for getting on with the day job, Unionist politicians don’t like UK comparisons with Scotland’s better performing public services or with the much better standard of living enjoyed by our independent northern European neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for competence, Scottish taxpayers are paying the price of the UK government wasting billions on Covid track and trace, MoD warships, Crossrail, High Speed Rail and Hinkley Point nuclear power station, plus it has lost £886 million in just six months since nationalising Bulb Energy.

However, the referen-dum is not about the SNP or Boris Johnson, it is about Scotland’s democratic right to choose our own future and our response to Westminster’s inflation, Brexit and energy crisis.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh.

Why Nicola’s bid is unlikely to succeed

So Nicola Sturgeon sets a date next October for a consultative Indyref2. Unlikely to happen.

The Supreme Court's decision will be based on legislation not electoral mandates - the Scotland Act is clear: constitutional matters are not devolved.

Nicola Sturgeon states any ballot paper question would replicate 2014's, with a Yes or No answer. Also unlikely. The Electoral Commission has made clear a Yes/No option favours Yes and so the answer would be Remain or Leave (the UK).

If all else fails, Sturgeon tells us the next general election will be a de-facto referendum and, if the vote favours the SNP, Westminster must agree to independence. Again unlikely. Westminster will insist an election is about multiple issues, not Scottish constitutional matters and will surely ignore Sturgeon's cunning plan.

Martin Redfern, Melrose.

Devolution is the way forward for Scotland

Referendums are either irreversible or reversible. If they are irreversible, we have already had one, the people have spoken and that’s it. If they are reversible then we can have them at regular intervals.

The problem with independence (like the Brexit disaster) is that the decision has huge consequences.

It would take years to sort out. Recent polls suggest many people who voted for Brexit are now having second thoughts. So, if Scotland became independent and the outcome was unsatisfactory, then another referendum would be essential.

A referendum is not an appropriate way of dealing with a complex question. Far better is an evolutionary process which can respond as required to changing circumstances – and devolution meets this need.

What we should vote for or against is which powers, taxation, funding and decision-taking we wish to be transferred to Holyrood and the precise extent of each transfer. Poor decisions could be reversed.

Barry Hughes, Edinburgh.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe