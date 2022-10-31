Readers' letters: Joining euro threat is a tired old fallacy

Where Art I? Edinburgh Sketcher, 31 October 2022

Currently, 19 of the 27 European Union member countries are using the euro. Denmark has negotiated an opt-out while seven do not currently fulfil the criteria for joining the euro.

Any country adopting the euro has to first join the Exchange Rate Mechanism for two years. The ERM was set up to ensure that exchange-rate fluctuations between the euro and other EU currencies do not disrupt economic stability. Participation in ERM is voluntary for non-euro countries.

Indeed, the EU does not have a formal timetable for countries joining the single currency and noted that it is up to individual countries to calibrate their path towards this. Reinforcing this, Jean-Claude Juncker, the former President of the European Commission, said in 2017: “I have no intention of forcing countries to join the euro if they are not willing or not able to do so”.

Sweden joined the EU in 1995 and has not yet adopted the euro or entered into the ERM. Euro membership was defeated in a referendum in 2003, and the country has no formal timetable for signing up. The EU has not exerted any pressure whatsoever on Sweden to adopt the single currency.

This is yet again a simple case of scaremongering and an independent Scotland could join the EU without being forced to join the euro.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.

No special deals will admit Scotland

Four senior figures in the EU have made it perfectly clear that a separated Scotland will only ever be considered for entry when they commit totally to joining the euro.

The talk of Sweden and Denmark not doing so is a red herring and has no bearing on new members. This surely will end the hypocrisy of thinking special deals will be somehow be made to accommodate Scotland. The whole phoney rigmarole of ‘’walking back into Europe’’ and other ‘’detailed plans’’ are simply more sops.

Should separation ever happen, it will be by far the worst decision ever made by this country and it will be austerity and Brexit on steroids for our children and grandchildren and our pensions, welfare, education and much else

And we have not even mentioned hard borders and passports to get into the rest of the UK. But, hey, there will be more saltires flying everywhere.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

Sparing diabetics from winter illness

Diabetes Scotland is urging everyone with diabetes to book their free flu jab and Covid-19 booster this winter.

People with diabetes have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they develop Covid. In addition, flu can be serious. People living with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to serious complications if they get Covid or flu. You can find out more here - www.diabetes.org.uk/flu-jab

People with diabetes are likely to be contacted soon (via post, email or text) to book their vaccinations, or you can book an appointment online. This letter will also include information on how carers can access vaccination.

It is safe to have both jabs at the same time if this is offered. Pregnant women are advised to speak to their midwife about getting the Covud-19 and flu vaccines.

For advice call the Diabetes UK helpline on 0345 123 2399, Monday - Friday, 9am - 6pm. You can find more information on diabetes, coronavirus and flu at www.diabetes.org.uk

Angela Mitchell, Diabetes Scotland.

