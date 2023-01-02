Readers' letters: Labour don’t say how they’ll help to heal us

Where Art I? Edinburgh Sketcher - 2 January 2023

The Labour party supports Brexit, which is steadily damaging the whole of the UK and particularly Scotland.

Scotland and Northern Ireland did not vote for Brexit but Labour supports the Internal Market Act.

This and the misnamed UK Shared Prosperity Fund allow Westminster to sideline Holyrood, an elected body.

Will Labour replace the funding Scotland has lost from the EU or address the democratic deficit at all?

Following Brexit, the Conservative government has voted against protecting the NHS from sell off i.e. from being opened up to US-style private health companies in trade deals.

They can do this right across the UK, ignoring Holyrood. What is Labour’s position on this and on protecting the public NHS in Scotland?

The leaving of doctors and nurses and others from the Scottish NHS after Brexit has caused major labour shortages and with cuts, there is increasingly, burnout.

But Labour has not said it will have a fair and humane policy on immigration or replace the skilled EU workers who brought in billions.

Where are the decent policies from Labour on energy and alleviating the cost of living? How will it support public services in Scotland and the cheaper renewables sector and planet?

Labour supports divisive Brexit and denies devolved nations say and has not supported workers on wages below inflation much nor spoken out on the attacks on workers rights.

It has done little to stop the wholesale attack on all our human rights and on the public NHS. Where is the protection and healing?

Pol Yates, Edinburgh

Why are we paying for Boris’ lawyers?

I was surprised on learning that Mr Johnson's and Mr Hancock's legal defence representatives at the soon to be convened Covid/pandemic enquiry are to be paid for by the government, that is, the tax payer.

I was first surprised that we, as tax payers, are funding any expensive defence lawyers at a public enquiry.

And second, surprised as to why do Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock feel the need to have expensive lawyers to present and defend their evidence.

Surely it is a case of answering questions pertaining to their decisions and actions in relation to the pandemic.

"Did you do this, yes or no, if yes, why, if no, why" seems straight forward to me.

But then I'm not aware of anything I did during the pandemic that requires defending.

Mr K Clark, Edinburgh

Westwood was a true eco-warrior original

An icon, a rebel and a self-described “eco-warrior,” Dame Vivienne Westwood spent decades as a designer daring the rest of the fashion world to start a revolution for animals and the planet.

She was an early adopter of PETA’s fur-free ethos, choosing to donate her brand’s remaining rabbit fur bags to a wildlife sanctuary, and shed exotic skins from her collections years ago.

She also took part in a viral PETA campaign, asking everyone to go vegetarian to save water and lives. The world has lost a true original and animals a true friend, but we’re sure her legacy of creativity over cruelty will inspire designers for years to come.

Ingrid Newkirk, PETA Founder, London N1

