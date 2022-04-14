Readers' letters: Labour’s nuclear backing is misplaced

It’s certainly not because energy rich Scotland needs more of this expensive and dangerous energy source.

Brian Wilson, Labour’s nuclear cheerleader and chair of its energy commission, is non-executive director of AMEC Nuclear Holdings, the UK’s largest private nuclear services business.

Yvette Cooper’s father, Tony, chaired the Nuclear Industry Association and Gordon Brown’s brother, Andrew, heads up EDF’s UK media relations.

Labour supported the Nuclear Energy Financing bill that will force Scottish consumers to pay £80 more pa for nuclear plants that aren’t needed because private companies won’t finance uneconomic reactors.

Unlike renewables, nuclear costs are rising. When finished, the Hinkley Point C plant will be one of the world’s most expensive power stations.

It is estimated the UK’s nuclear clean-up costs are £70 billion and there is still no safe disposal method for hazardous nuclear waste.

If Labour’s northern branch cared about Scotland they would prevent the National Grid from charging Scottish energy producers ten times what English producers pay, cut electricity standing charges - among the highest in the UK - and support renewables investment.

Instead, Labour approves Scotland subsidising electricity in England.

Scotland has plenty of wind, solar, tidal and hydro energy, a quarter of UK renewables, for its own needs and more.

Fuel poverty in energy rich Scotland is a political choice Labour is making which is why Labour’s northern branch is increasingly irrelevant.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

Election focus on children in care

It was good to see the article by Fiona Duncan (News, 4 April), highlighting the challenges that still lie ahead in delivering ‘The Promise’, which seeks to improve the lives of children and young people who are care experienced.

This group of individuals represent some of the most vulnerable members of our society, experiencing considerably fewer life chances than their peers, but involved with a care system that is complex and fragmented.

The recently published Scottish Government Plan to deliver on ‘The Promise’ aims to significantly reduce the number of children in care, and the move from crisis intervention to early intervention is to be applauded, with the backing of at least £500 million over this Parliamentary term.

However, we still hear of too many young people who sadly fall off a cliff edge as they leave care, driven by age criteria and not receiving the appropriate individualised care they so desperately need.

As we approach the council elections in May, we must ensure that both momentum and funding is maintained, with the Scottish Government, local government, care community and other stakeholders working together to ensure that ‘The Promise’ that has been made, is kept.

Stephen McGhee, Lynn Bell, Niall Kelly, Kenny Graham, Scottish Children’s Services Coalition

Fix unfair tax system

Britain needs to fix its unfair tax system, move more decisively towards greener energy, fund health care properly, build more social housing and convince its fellow capitalist countries that this is the way forward.

Tax evasion is encouraged because the rich elite who help make the rules say they are doing nothing wrong legally, but morally they don't care.

Jack Fraser, Musselburgh.

