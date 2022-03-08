Readers' letters: Lebedev peerage raises concerns

Prime Minister Johnson overruled concerns that Lebedev posed a security risk, to ensure he was granted a peerage. I am sure his elevation had nothing to do with the substantial sums the Russian pays into Tory coffers.

He is, however, not alone, and money comes to the Tories from a well-connected array of Russian oligarchs and companies involved in lobbying for Russian commercial interests.

Among the list of donors is Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a former Russian deputy finance minister. Alexander Temerko, a former arms tycoon, is another Russian donor who has given money to Mr Johnson’s party.

The tangled web betrays the cosy, messy links between Russian cash and the governing party of the UK.

Ratcheting up sanctions on President Putin’s inner circle, empowering the National Crime Agency and urgently bringing forward an Economic Crime Bill would be three key steps towards clamping down on the illicit cash that swirls around the City of London, sloshes through the corridors of Britain’s elite institutions and degrades our democracy.

A curious unwillingness to take these basic steps suggests a deeper anxiety in the prime minister — perhaps a concern that such actions will kill his golden goose.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.

Crossing concerns

How can Edinburgh possibly hope to promote walking when there is absolutely no pedestrian crossing at a busy city centre junction?

At Slateford Road/Dundee Terrace, there are four roads to cross with no green man traffic light system. As someone who knows the importance of walking for health reasons among others, this is just not acceptable.

Edinburgh City Council - 'Please do your job'!

Clare Hunter, Edinburgh.

Rocky road

I recently protested about the closure of Silverknowes Road to Lothian buses only.

The road was used for people to go to Cramond foreshore, then last week it was closed to all traffic for it to be resurfaced, when along the road at West Granton Road, there is not 10 yards that has not got deep potholes. Where is the sense of this council?

Betty Scotland, Edinburgh.

Apprenticeship Week

This week marks Scottish Apprenticeship Week (7-11 March), a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the vital role apprenticeships play in supporting people, employers and the economy.

It serves to celebrate the opportunities Modern Apprenticeships offer everyone, no matter their background and for every business.

The rewards of getting young people who are disabled or care experienced into work are well worth it. They bring passion, skills, dedication and drive to the workplace.

Recruiting a Modern Apprentice enables employers to fill the skills gaps that exist within their current workforce, as apprentices begin to learn sector specific skills from day one, developing specialist knowledge.

As we mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, we would urge Scotland’s employers to look beyond the label and take on a Modern Apprentice who may have an additional need, taking advantage of the excellent skills offered by many of these young people.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition, Edinburgh.

