Readers' letters: Men must help tackle violence against women

Every three days a woman is killed by a man, and each day 1639 women are sexually assaulted. These statistics should shock us all and cause us to question why this situation is not being vigorously debated across the country.

Why should women have to fight a lone battle against male violence without the help of concerned men, who have no reason to fear a backlash from those vicious men who choose their victims carefully, knowing that they’re vulnerable?

If men who deplore those brutes chose to stand up and be counted for their condemnation of them, perhaps women could feel that their vulnerability was understood, rather than ignored.

There was an online event earlier this year where men spoke out against male violence against women and girls and it can be found on ‘YouTube’. It’s called ‘A Call to Action’ and was posted on April 23.

Women can’t fight this battle on their own. They need compassionate men to support them, men who have the capacity to put themselves in the position of women who are powerless to escape from the controlling beasts who see them as commodities, rather than as sensitive, suffering human beings.

Carolyn Taylor, Broughty Ferry.

Queensferry Road to perdition for cyclists

Has Cllr Lesley Macinnes ever cycled along Queensferry Road? I bet not.As a cyclist and road user, the worst experience I’ve had cycling was on Queensferry Road.

I felt very unsafe. Most of the cracks, bumps and debris are in the inside of the road, so between that and those stupid bollards there is even less space.

You might think it looks safe, but trust me, your concentration level goes through the roof – not an enjoyable cycle ride. Bus lanes definitely, more space and safer.

The transport convener should ask the people who know better, the people who use the roads, before she makes the roads worse.

Roy Reynolds, Leith Links.

GPs can help take pressure off A&E

If you have a blocked sink you do not pour more water on it in the hope of relieving the blockage. You remove the blockage.

Similarly you should not organise additional ambulances to sit outside A&E departments when the blockage is inside the A&E department where there are many patients who would more appropriately be seen at their general practice.

The answer is to relieve the blockage by insisting that general practice joins the rest of the NHS staff in as normal working as possible. Treat the cause not the effect.

Dr RG Smith, Edinburgh.

City Plan not dealing with housing shortage

The shortage of houses in and around Edinburgh drives up the cost for ordinary people trying to rent or buy.

In his lengthy letter (4 October), the Planning Convenor Cllr Neil Gardiner completely misses the main argument that keeping such a tight rein on the number of houses allowed to be built will continue to drive the cost of houses up and up.

For example, Cllr Gardiner is proposing an affordable housing target of less than half the identified affordable housing need.

If the City Plan 2030 goes forward in its current form, we will all suffer.