Readers' letters: Misplaced gloating over GERS figures

Misplaced gloating over GERS figures

The publication of the latest GERS (Government Expenditure and Revenue for Scotland) figures has triggered a now traditional feeding frenzy (18 August).

A black hole in Scotland’s finances is heralded by Unionist politicians as validating the continuation of the Union. In fact, it supports the case for precisely the opposite.

The killer phrase for me from the GERS report is: “The report is designed to allow users to understand and analyse Scotland's fiscal position under different scenarios within the current constitutional framework.”

GERS is therefore a measure of the public finances, under the current Union, hardly the greatest endorsement for how the economy has been managed on the UK’s watch. Major economic levers required to stimulate economic growth are still currently reserved to Westminster.

It is indeed a bizarre scenario when politicians from Unionist parties actively gloat and support a Union that has mismanaged the economy so appallingly.

GERS is a set of figures, based on a measure of guesswork that indicate very little, except highlighting the negatives of the current Union. It has little bearing on the finances of an independent Scotland.

The point of independence is not to do everything in the same way but to move away from this one-size-fits-all fiscal straitjacket to a tailored approach that prioritises stimulating economic growth.

Alex Orr, Marchmont Road, Edinburgh.

Why Scotland still needs UK funding

The annual GERS figures show the sobering extent to which Scots are dependent on funding from HM Treasury. As the IFS predicted some months ago, Scotland’s deficit - the gap between revenue raised and expenditure - is over 20 per cent, at 22.4 per cent almost three times what it was last year, at 8.6 per cent.

This is, of course, because of the massive costs of Covid. Thank goodness we have the strength of the UK to support us. This clearly demonstrates the futility of SNP claims that Scotland ‘needs independence’ to recover from the pandemic.

Ms Kate Forbes, the Scottish finance secretary immediately calls for more borrowing powers for Scotland. She does not say who would be responsible for underwriting the kind of loans she envisages and act as her lender of last resort.

She doesn’t need to: she expects that the UK Treasury, the paymaster of the UK which she reviles, would step into the breach. So much for ‘independence’!

Jill Stephenson, Glenlockhart Valley, Edinburgh.

Stop trawling

Protected sea zones are there for a reason, but yet again we have people putting financial gain before the environment. It is not only selfish it is short-sighted. Where will they go when there is nothing left?Why are we still trawling when we know it devastates the sea bed? It should be line fishing only. It maybe more expensive but at least it is sustainable.The public are sick and tired of hearing politicians making platitudes. Examples need to be made of these people to get the message over.

Sandie Duncan, Bonnington.

Alcohol taxes

In response to Scotland having the highest alcohol death rate in the UK, SNP MP Peter Grant said the UK government controls alcohol taxes.

Ignoring the fact that didn't explain why Scotland was highest, what higher alcohol taxes do the SNP support? Will they put an amendment down for higher taxes at the UK Budget or do they just prefer blaming Westminster?