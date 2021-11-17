Readers' letters: No 35 bus restores a vital service to unfit

The number 35 Lothian Bus drives up the Royal Mile

After having no number 6 bus for 20 months, I contacted my councillor and MP to do something to get us a bus service again.

It is doing the route I suggested to Lothian Buses, by going up the Pleasance – not an easy road for the less fit. It was a nightmare having to walk to South Bridge to get a bus.

I urge people to use the bus now we have got it. Please don't take it away from us, Lothian Buses!

Stephanie Wint, Edinburgh.

Book promotion is out of bounds, Nicola

Nicola Sturgeon is known for her love of books, which appear regularly in Tweets as well as her interviews at book festivals.

Her latest foray into the book scene is to allow Bute House to be used to host the launch of a new book by Val McDermid.

While it must be a great boost to have the ear of the First Minister, that should not extend to an official residence which we, the taxpayer, fund, being used for commercial purposes for Nicola Sturgeon’s besties.

If this is available for commercial hire, which seems to be the argument put forward by Ms McDermid’s publicist, I hope that Michael Gove puts in a booking for a disco in the near future where he can boogie the night away.

Somehow I think like the 2016 book by Val McDermid, it will suddenly be Out of Bounds.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

Make STV available in all of Scotland

A healthy functioning democracy depends on voters having access to information and news from more than one source.

Television is a major provider. Sadly, those of us who live in the south of Scotland are very limited in the TV news we can access about our own country, having only a choice between Border TV (based in England) and BBC Scotland (London-dominated and not the most impartial of broadcasters when it comes to Scotland).

I have little interest in news from Carlisle or Cumbria in general, yet my so-called “local” news is dominated by items from these areas.

I am much more interested in what happens in the rest of Scotland - where I was born and live and where most of my family and friends reside.

I know some lucky people can view STV via the internet or satellite, but surely it is time this channel – again, Scottish TV – was available on terrestrial signals for the whole of Scotland.

Fiona Lessels, Beattock.

Celebrity animal abuse must end

While other channels’ popular programming includes documentaries depicting the wonders of creatures big and small, ITV prepares to air the same cruel claptrap in its latest series of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

There’s a new line-up of celebs on the bill, but viewers can expect the usual cruel and tacky animal stunts we’ve seen year after year.

This blatant disregard for life sends the dangerous message that abusing animals is acceptable or even entertaining.

Treating animals like inanimate props for puerile pranks ignores all we’ve learned about the astonishing beings we share the world with.

Invertebrates give back to the ecosystem they inhabit, communicate in complex ways and live in harmony with other beings and the Earth – something we humans could learn from.

Please, change the channel on this circus until producers get animals out of there.