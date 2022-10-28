Readers' letters: Religious leaders are failing their flocks

Who says there is no money? When our funds are being plundered and hard working people are joining the unemployed at foodbanks, where are our religious leaders?

And where were they when the Tories were preparing to take from the poor and give to the rich?

Now inflation has soared and we are in recession the Tories have had to take action, paradoxically by pressure from those who control the money markets and worship Mammon.

Religious leaders are failing their 'flocks' and must criticise political leaders who put money before people. They need to have another look at their holy books and get political, in my opinion.

Without doubt they will be out in force and swanning about in their finery at a display of privileged and hereditary wealth at the coronation of King Charles, when people are dying and others are struggling to make ends meet because of unfairness.

Jack Fraser, Musselburgh.

Meter madness

I have received a postcard from my energy supplier saying "Your new smart meter is ready and waiting for you".

This is brainwashing, since I did not inquire about smart meters and have no intention of fitting one. Energy companies are getting desperate since the government is penalising them millions of pounds for not getting customers to accept smart meters.

The reason? There will not be enough electricity for our needs so it wants the National Grid to be able to cut off areas or individuals with the push of a button. Smart meters will do that.

It has been revealed that hundreds of thousands of Chinese smart meters have been installed in the UK and could be used by Beijing to "destroy" the National Grid.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

Give Rishi a chance

Some people are asking for a general election but now is not the time. I don’t recall Scotland having an election after Alex Salmond stood down in 2014 and we ended up with Ms Sturgeon.

I think the Scottish Government have lost their way and are now clutching at straws to try to get what they want. The Scottish public are now asking awkward questions, which seem to be being ignored about the future of Scotland if we became Independent, but we wont be brushed off.

We take more interest now in the detail and ask questions, so I don’t think the Scottish Government will have an easy ride.

It’s going to be a tough time ahead, but with the SNPs poor record on finance and other issues as well as their own MSPs starting to question some of their plans and decisions, I think we should give our new PM a chance.

Mrs Susan Smart, Penicuik.

Sweet but sour

Leaving bowls of sweets on your doorstep might seem neighbourly on Halloween, but it can have deadly consequences.

Chocolate, nuts, raisins and xylitol sweetener are toxic for dogs and cats. So keep all treats indoors and out of reach of animals.

Walk dogs on a lead well before dark and don’t leave animals in the garden. Sadly, they are easy prey for pranks and cruelty, so the safest place for them is in a quiet room, away from the door.

Other important tips include keeping animals far away from jack-o’-lanterns, candles, balloons, and streamers, which can burn or choke them and may contain toxic inks.

More tips at PETA.org.uk.

Jennifer White, London N1.

