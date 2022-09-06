Readers' letters: Reopen Park roads to weekend traffic

All they are doing is creating traffic gridlock round the edge of the city. If you cant afford to repair the rock fall at Duddingston, fine, keep that road closed, but please open the rest of the roads round the park so traffic can flow instead of standing still and just causing more pollution.

People are not walking on the roads in the park. They have the whole park to walk in. Surely people from out of town who have to use their car to get to the park should be able to drive in it.

The town as a whole is in dire need of someone who is qualified in traffic management who can get us moving again both in the city and on the outskirts. Cars are not going to go away.

Remember, when we cant use petrol cars there will be electric cars, also taxis who can’t use the park either at weekends.

So come on CEC, get your thinking caps on and stop punishing the motorist. It’s time to get us all moving again and treat us all equally - after all ,we help pay for the maintenance of the roads through our road tax, unlike electric vehicles.

Mrs Susan Smart, Penicuik.

Meat labelling on animal slaughter

Last week there was more light shed on non-stun animal slaughter.

We know the current “debate” about unnecessary cruelty pitches Jewish and Muslim religious lobbies against The Farm Animal Welfare Council, The RSPCA and The British Veterinary Association, (which side would you believe?) .

But now a Defra survey has shown significant support (97 per cent) for mandatory labelling of meat from animals slaughtered without stunning.

We would like to see religious doctrine entirely removed as a reason for animal suffering, but in the interim, we urge the government to label and allow consumers to choose to avoid such products.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh.

Scotland will need overseas offices

Tim Jackson asks why Scotland needs an office presence abroad (Letters, August 31).

The answer is quite simple, we will require these offices when we regain our independence in order to promote the nation Scotland and the businesses and trade of Scotland.

Can't fathom why he couldn't work this out for himself. Glad to assist.

Jim Taylor, Edinburgh.

Climate and cost-of-living crises different

You report that the Climate Emergency Response Group wants the Scottish Government to take immediate action to tackle the climate and the cost-of-living crises (News, 1 September).

In fact, those are two different crises with no connection that I can see. The present cost-of-living crisis is one that only government, mainly the UK Government, can fix.The effects of climate change here in Scotland are the result of worldwide climate change, about which Scotland can do little. Scotland's greenhouse gas emissions are relatively trivial: if all of them stopped today, it would make hardly any difference to global warming.Global warming will not be slowed or stopped by what Scotland does. But that could be achieved if anyone took notice of a plan by Prof Stephen Salter for marine cloud brightening (reflecting more sunlight back into space). Eventually some form of geoengineering will be needed to bring about the urgent action needed.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.