Readers' letters: Scotland is not an equal partnership

In fact it's not a 'partnership' at all. The UK is a unified state combining Great Britain (GB) with Northern Ireland.

GB was created in 1707 with the merger of Scotland and England/Wales. Scotland did not become a partner; it ceased to exist as a separate nation, as did England/Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB is not a condominium, with each nation jointly ruling Britain. Mhairi Black represents a constituency in Scotland just as English MPs represent constituencies in England.

She claims that Scotland has not voted Conservative in 67 years. Over those years, many Scots have voted Conservative. In 2019, a quarter of the electorate voted for Tory candidates and 45 per cent voted SNP.

It was the unfair first-past-the post system that gave the SNP most seats even though they did not gain a majority of the total votes. More voters voted for parties other than the SNP.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xmas cards are not just for Christmas

When shopping for Christ-mas cards in a supermarket I noticed a subsection called “religious cards”. I was glad to see the minority for whom the festive season is a Christian event were catered for but also that it is no longer assumed to be the default for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that Yule is an ancient pagan festival. Those Christians who claim ownership of its “real meaning” and coin the tired old canard, “The clue’s in the name”, I assume also worship the god of thunder on a Thursday?

It is this entitlement which underpins privileges in education, taxation, charity and equality law and government the other 364 days a year. So, a merry winter solstice to all and remember, other spiritual frameworks are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society

Thanks to you from us all at Barnardo’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

To say that 2022 has been a tough year for all of us would be something of an understatement. From the cost-of-living crisis to soaring energy bills, financial pressures on normal families are huge.

And despite our own struggles, not a day goes by that we don’t watch on in horror at the awful events continuing to unfold in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite these chastening times, I continue to be amazed by all those who support Barnardo’s Scotland year after year; whether that’s our dedicated and hard-working team of volunteers who keep our many shops open for business; or you, the public, who have once again answered our call for help through donations and visiting and spending your hard-earned cash in those very same shops.

Barnardo’s Scotland supports children, young people and their families in more than 125 community-based services across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We work with some of the most disadvantaged to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life.

In 2022, I estimate that we have supported more than 10,000 children, young people and families, but our work must continue apace in 2023 and beyond when one considers that, in Scotland, one in four children are living in poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we could not do that without you, and that is why I am writing to say a massive “thank you” for your ongoing support, especially in these most troubled of times.

If you would like to support our work, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/change-life. Warm greetings of the season to you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Crewe, Director, Barnardo’s Scotland

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe

Advertisement Hide Ad