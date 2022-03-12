Readers' letters: Scottish laws must be open to scrutiny

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

With the images of the horror happening in Ukraine we are facing such days now. However, sometimes it is something less dramatic yet insidious that can be frightening nevertheless.

The SNP government in Holyrood is attempting (and will no doubt succeed with the Greens on board) to introduce a bill that will allow them to make legal changes before the parliament gets sight of them.

For a party that contin-ually shouts ‘power grab’ in Westminster, this is ironic at best, disturbing at worst.

What situation could possibly arise that would lead to a governing party needing to have the ability to introduce and implement laws that have not been discussed, tweaked and/or rejected by MSPs, the people’s representatives at Holyrood?

This was not required when Covid broke out, indeed the SNP kept us out of the loop on the Nike outbreak and did nothing. The first positive case in Scotland was on 1 March 2020, schools were told on 20 March that year to close by the end of the week yet the Coronavirus Bill was not introduced until 31 March and became an Act on Monday 6 April 2020.

There is no need for the Scottish Government to be able to implement laws without them being first scrutinised by parliament. These actions are undemocratic and unnecessary.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

Faith school visit ban is worrying move

We were disgusted to learn that John Fisher School in Croydon has cancelled a visit by Simon James Green, an award-winning children's author, on account of his plans to discuss a book with a gay character.

Southwark Archdiocese, which oversees the Catholic secondary school for boys explained that, boys are "misled into accepting, as normal and good, sexual behaviour which is condemned by Christ's Church".

Newsflash: kids don’t decide to become gay because of positive images. Young gay people simply become isolated and unhappy.

Why does the govern-ment continue to allow faith schools to teach this damaging nonsense and violate equality legislation at tax payers’ expense?

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society.

We must take climate change seriously

Countries which do not address climate change issues will experience economic decline.

New oil and gas develop-ments are harmful. The UK needs to swiftly move from dependency on fossil fuels. But the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints a grim picture of the future of a Britain unready for climate change.

The UK has allowed Shell and BP billions of tax cuts. Scottish renewable industries, a way out of crisis, face costs of connection and lack of infrastructure investment. In addition UK energy is privatised and priced at the most expensive unit, making millions face hardship. The UK government has mishandled energy.

Oil and gas and the Russian banks have not been sanctioned by the UK. Mr Johnson’s delay in getting off Russian gas will fuel Putin’s war by £2 bn in 2022 alone.

An independent and democratic Scotland, with a state energy company could supply energy at average prices and support its citizens. (Norway covers 80 per cent of energy costs for its citizens) It could also develop and invest in its excellent renewable energy sector and be a responsible player in the world.

Pol Yates, Edinburgh.

