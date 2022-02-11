Readers' letters: SNP government lacks transparency

She would have us believe that she is open and transparent. The evidence, however, shows this is not the case. Time after time, this SNP government has gone out of its way to hide facts and figures from opposition parties, journalists and the public. No other part of the UK tried to limit Freedom of Information data due to the pandemic. Only due to an outpouring of condemnation did this restriction not go ahead.

Furthermore, when they do provide the data, it is often well over the legal requirement timescale of 20 working days, a meaningless legal requirement as there is no sanction for not achieving it. And if that is not bad enough, the Scottish Government also wastes our money by being taken to court to make them release care home admission data.

Then we have the decision to remove Scotland from education league tables or collating NHS information differently to muddy any comparison to other parts of the UK which might be less than favourable.

Ms Sturgeon needs to realise just by saying that you are transparent doesn’t mean it is so. Perhaps instead of wasting civil servants’ time preparing for a referendum that will not happen, they could be put to better use by advising us just what this government wants to keep secret from us.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

Christian extremist sect has tax breaks

We were disturbed to read that Christadelphian Ecclesia, an extreme Christian sect in East Kilbride has been spreading anti-gay and dangerous anti-vax conspiracy messages on social media.

Scottish charity watch-dogs are investigating after complaints about “disturbing” messages posted online.

The problem is that the group is entitled to tax exemption because, under current legislation, it qualifies as a registered charity due to its “advancement of religion”.

Memes depicting covid vaccines as “holy cows”, armour clad knights defending against “poison medicine” and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah with the words “teach kids (proper) LGBT history”, will surprise no one, but they should not be subsidised by the tax payer.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society.

Ellie invites young folk to try Scouting

Scouts are at the heart of the community here in Edinburgh, helping young people step up and gain skills for life.

But this is only possible when we have enough volunteers to support them. Now, what I’ve found is that volunteering is good for you. It’s good for your skills and CV, your wellbeing and your local community too.

Over three quarters of volunteers (77 per cent) tell us they found volunteering improved their mental health and wellbeing, while two thirds say it makes them feel less isolated. And we all need that in these dark winter months.

Starting on February 22 we’re starting a new campaign in Edinburgh called #GoodForTwo. This is all about sharing the fun and friendship of Scouts with a friend. Volunteers and young people in Scouts right across Edinburgh will be asking a mate to come along and try it for themselves.

So if someone asks you, don’t be shy. It’s a chance to make new friends, learn new skills and most importantly, have some fun. And that’s a promise.

Ellie Simmonds OBE, Paralympic Champion and Scout Ambassador.

