Readers' letters: SNP is best placed to rid Scotland of Tories

With only 59 seats out of 650 at Westminster, Scotland’s MPs have little influence at a UK level.

Scotland’s NHS remains the best performing in the UK and Labour has confirmed that they are planning to use privatised health services to address England’s worse situation.

Brexit, UK inflation and failed energy policies has inflicted havoc on our living standards, caused staffing shortages and trashed Scotland’s economy yet, like the Tories, but Keir Starmer has given up on the EU or even the single market or freedom of movement.

Like the Tories, Labour are democracy deniers as they will refuse to grant a Section 30 order to allow Scotland to hold a referendum on our future as mandated by the majority in our parliament.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

What’s the point of voting blue Labour?

Ian Murray says the next general election is to kick out the Tories (News, November 24). What’s the point if they are replaced by a Labour party whose leader just won politician of the year at the Spectator awards and who Nigel Farage praised for copying UKIP immigration policy?

Why does Ian think Scots are fuel poor when Scotland produces far more energy than it needs? Could it be because Rishi Sunak is using £80 billion of Scottish North Sea oil revenue to pay for his cost-of-union crisis?

The English court ruling that Scotland has no right to self-determination in this fake ‘voluntary’ political union was illegal. That’s because Scotland’s long hidden constitution is still in force under international law, which upholds the sovereignty of the Scottish people over any monarch or parliament.

The 1689 Claim of Right, to which King Charles III swore allegiance and the English parliament has acknowledged gives the Scottish people the right to sack a government that fails to uphold their rights and interests.

The UK tells the world Scotland is in a voluntary political union when we are in fact in a colonial prison.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh

Democracy needs fewer politicians

Alexander McKay rightly questions the House of Lords numbers (Letters, 29 November). There are far too many politicians and councillors in the UK.

There are 786 in the House of Lords costing over £23m a year in expenses, 650 MPs, 129 MSPs, 60 Welsh MPs and 90 members in the Northern Ireland Assembly. A total of 1715.

There are 32 local authority councils in Scotland, 333 in England, 22 in Wales and 11 in Northern Ireland. There are 949 councillors in Northern Ireland, 1254 in Wales, 1227 in Scotland and approximately 20,000 in England, a total of 23,430.

MPs business costs which include staff totalled £138m last year. Scotland was £17.3m. A cull is required and the £billions saved put to better use. The only flaw is turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

Shrinking religion

In response to the 2021 census indicating minority Christian allegiance the Archbishop of York said believers must “play our part in making Christ known”. We wish him well if this is to target fellow adults, but fear he has in mind further proselytising to the primary school children in their charge, continued enjoyment of tax exemption and privileged seats in government.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh

