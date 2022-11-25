Readers' letters: SNP MPs waste their time in Westminster

Every Prime Minister's Questions it is Ian Blackford moaning away about winning eight elections on the bounce. I agree with him!

He should get his SNP group on a train, preferably second class and head for Holyrood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40 or 50 SNP MPs waste time in London and cannot influence one single vote due to the Tory 80- seat majority.

Gordon Wilson MP for Dundee East all those years ago told me "The SNP group get Westminsterised and enjoy the benefits and forget the reason they are here".

He has proven to be correct - can one SNP MP seriously tell me how they have influenced one single policy decision at Westminnster in the last three years - no!

On arrival at Holyrood it is very easy. Get together with the SNP/Green majority and all resign and call a Scottish election and make it a plebiscite election on one issue of Independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One candidate per Scottish seat for the independence side and the same for the unionist opponents.

The unionists need to speak to each other on the best single candidate per constituency, eg Alex Cole- Hamilton in Edinburgh West, Anas in Govan and Douglas Ross in Moray etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then do we not only get a result, we can put all the moaning to bed and accept the result!

Incidentally may the best team win!

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Coutts, Edinburgh.

It’s time to put our domestic issues first

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, as expected following her Supreme Court defeat, Nicola Sturgeon confirms the SNP will treat the next general election as a de facto referendum on separating Scotland from the UK.

Presumably the SNP Holyrood administration will spend the next two years prioritising their cessationist campaign rather than focused on its important domestic remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little change there then - except the SNP establishment likely won't even pay lip service to effectively managing the NHS, education and filling potholes. Isn't it easier to abdicate responsibility by blaming Westminster? Surely Scotland deserves better than one-track mind Sturgeon?

Martin Redfern, Melrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put indyref on the back burner

Well, thank goodness the High Court has given its ruling, so hopefully now the Scottish Parliament and mainly the SNP will start to get on with the job they are paid to do and put right the mess they have made of Scotland under their governance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concentrate on teachers, the NHS and all the other problems we have that they seem to have ignored or pushed aside as not being more important than another referendum.

Ms Sturgeon effectively shot herself in the foot by constantly comparing Scotland to other countries such as Quebec and Norway. Start keeping promises and show us that she and the SNP are up to the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Susan Smart, Penicuik.

Costly solar power

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old idea of placing solar panels in space and beaming the energy to Earth is back in the news, but we should beware.

A hypothetical 5000 MW (megawatt) orbital generator 7 km in diameter would cost $255 billion.There would be fears that such a system could be weaponised and concerns about emissions from rocket launches. No doubt Western governments will waste billions on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Moore, Alness, Highland.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe

Advertisement Hide Ad