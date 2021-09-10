Readers' letters: So what are the benefits of Brexit?

Eastern European workers have quite the UK's agriculture sector as Brexit takes its toll. (Photo Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

So just what are the benefits of Brexit?

Perhaps those who still support Brexit could explain the benefits we have so far gained after five years of acrimony? The continued defence by the Tories seems at odds with reality in Scotland.

Pig farming is the latest to join the ever-increasing list of industries suffering from the effects of this folly, along with other farming sectors, fishing, transportation, refuse collection and social care.

I was surprised by the Soviet-like empty shelves at the local supermarket at the same time it was reported that farming in East Lothian had lost millions as vegetables rotted in the ground.

The smirking admission by Dominic Cummings that he knew the £350 million figure was a lie and the fabricated stories by Mr Johnson during his Daily Telegraph career shows how far they were willing to sink to win the vote.

It is now made out to have been a vote about sovereignty, whereas I recall it as a xenophobic reaction to immigrants from Eastern Europe who were apparently overwhelming schools and the NHS.

They have now gone home or to Germany, causing the present shortages of labour, so perhaps the pro-Brexit voters have achieved what they wanted.

Alastair Hunt, Longniddry.

Angus confuses his Britain with his UK

Angus Robertson MSP, External Affairs Secretary for the Scottish government, should know better.

In his opinion piece on 7 September he refers to Britain and United Kingdom as if they are the same. Roughly speaking Great Britain consists of Scotland, England & Wales. United Kingdom includes Northern Ireland along with Britain.

I’m surprised a nationalist like Mr Roberston doesn’t acknowledge the difference. The profile of Nicola Sturgeon following Brexit has hopefully educated many on Scotland’s position within the United Kingdom.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Shelving the issue of self-promotion

I know that the pandemic has provided one source of amusement, namely noticing the books on shelves behind politicians, journalists and commentators when they are being interviewed via Zoom. It is interesting to see what they read.

However, when I was watching the journalist Lesley Riddoch on STV, it was a bit much to see 'Huts: A Place Beyond - How to End our Exile from Nature' strategically placed on the coffee table so you could see the author's face on the front cover. The author - Lesley Riddoch.

Perhaps, Ms Riddoch is taking self-publicity a bit too far. But, hey Lesley, I've just given you a plug for your book.

Dominic RC Heslop, Edinburgh.

Social care plan needs deep pockets, Nicola

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined ambitious funding plans for the NHS and social care in Scotland - plus she intends to hold a referendum to make Scotland independent by 2023.

But there's a wee problem, isn't there? If Scotland was independent and separated from the British taxpayers’ very deep pockets, Sturgeon's ambitious spending plans would have to be massively reined in, inflicting damage on health and social care in Scotland.

She surely knows this full well and, unfortunately for the independence-obsessed SNP, the majority of us are bright enough to grasp this too.