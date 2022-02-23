Readers' letters: Team GB is bigger than just Scotland

I remember watching Allan Wells in Moscow in 1980 as a teenager and celebrating his success. I knew he was Scottish but as he was wearing the Union Flag on his sportswear, he was representing GB. Later at the Commonwealth Games, he would represent Scotland. It was simple and was not contentious.

Move on 40 years and it is impossible for some in Scotland to accept that sports people represent GB rather than Scotland. Do football fans claim that Mo Salah when playing for Egypt at the recent African Cup of Nations was representing Liverpool?

Going back to the Olympics, I even saw a journalist tweet about “Team Scotland”. These were sports people who had chosen to represent GB, wore the colours of GB and draped themselves in the Union Flag.

It is disrespectful to the curlers for individuals to try to claim their victory for Scotland. We do not know how they feel about their nationality but it is not anyone’s place to try to manipulate their success to suit a political agenda.

Jane Lax, Aberlour.

We need a Scottish public broadcaster

The point missing in the stooshie over Sarah Smith is that Scotland isn’t represented by the British Broadcasting Corporation. It doesn’t matter who the Scotland political editor is because the charter always puts England first.

Former BBC Scotland correspondent Kenneth MacDonald said the BBC dropped the ball with its 2014 referendum coverage and this was because of colleagues from England. The BBC admitted it alienated independence supporters but still has not explained what it’s doing to win back their trust.

When you listen to the BBC news, it’s about England, not Scotland. That’s because 84 per cent of the population lives down south. Power and network commissioning is all centered in England. And it’s well known that the BBC doesn’t spend as much in Scotland as it takes in license fees. As in the Union, Scotland will never be an equal citizen in the BBC orbit. You lose if you are born in a Celtic nation.Once Scotland regains its independence, it needs to establish a Scottish Public Broadcasting Corporation to reflect the diversity of opinion, culture and dynamism within Scotland.

I’m certain most Scots wish Sarah Smith well in her new position covering the US. I just hope she develops a thicker skin because over there, she’ll need it.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

Maggie’s says thanks

It’s two years since coronavirus changed the world, especially for those living with cancer.

Today there are thousands of people facing late diagnoses, worsened outcomes and treatment delays as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic.

Here at Maggie’s we have been supporting people living with cancer throughout.

In 2021, we supported people 245,000 times and have been seeing people face-to-face whenever possible while also adapting to give our support by phone, email and online.

Our support is vital. We also know it’s needed now more than ever and we couldn’t do it without the ongoing generosity of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, who have given us nearly £20m in 14 years.

We can’t thank players enough – this support has helped us to reach as many people living with cancer as possible in the pandemic.

Dame Laura Lee, CEO Maggie’s

