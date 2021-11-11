Readers' letters: Tories are not the only ones under fire

But what else he was writing about in his column could easily have been about his own party and government.

Angus himself pulled out of his own book promotion as it came into the public domain that it was paid for by a grant awarded by his own department.

He also writes the Tories have no respect for the people, democracy or decency. Short memory – what about the Salmond inquiry? The whole saga was a total episode of why people in Scotland have lost faith in Holyrood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one was held to blame but it still cost hundreds of thousands of pounds for the taxpayers.

And there are still questions of accountability and transparency over the £600,000 ringfenced for his own SNP party’s independence campaign.

It’s all a bit hypocritical from Angus, but as the public keep saying, they are all the same.

Craig Naysmith, Edinburgh.

Westminster is out of touch with the poor

Scotland desperately needs independence because we are being dictated to by a front bench at Westminster consisting mostly of millionaires who haven't a clue how most people live.

They do not understand how people on low incomes needed the additional £20 a week top up to the Universal Credit, not only to pay for food but also for clothes for their children and to heat their homes.

A large number of people who are entitled to receive Universal Credit are also working. The way the Tory government at Westminster is behaving, the poorer population will be living in extreme poverty while they are living in luxury.

The Tories seem to think that governing the UK is a type of board game and all they have to do is move the pieces around.

Susan Swain, Dunbar.

Diabetics need to take up the flu jag

Diabetes Scotland is urging everyone with diabetes to book their free flu jab and take up the offer of a Covid-19 booster six months after their initial jabs.

People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they develop Covid-19.

People with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to serious complications if they get flu, including making your diabetes harder to manage, as well as your blood sugar levels to rise dangerously high.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still posing a very real threat, it’s important that people with diabetes stay well and out of hospital, so it is important that people with diabetes book and take up the offer of both these jabs.

Evidence shows it is safe to have both jabs at the same time. If you’re aged 16 or over and on the highest risk list, you should be invited to get your booster at least 6 months after your second vaccination dose.

For advice on how or where to get a flu jab or questions around the Covid-19 Booster, contact 0345 123 2399, Monday–Friday 9am–6pm, or visit diabetes.org.uk

Angela Mitchell, Diabetes Scotland, Glasgow.

Nicola’s day job

Nicola Sturgeon has been interviewing Alan Cumming. A head of government that thinks she has the time to take part in such publicity events while the country is in a state of crisis with people unable to see doctors and get the treatment required should seriously consider if she is in the right job.