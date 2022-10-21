Readers' letters: Tory and SNP plans for economy doomed

Unless they get themselves organised with a proper leader and start picking up the pieces they will be swept aside at the next general election.

What is the alternative to the Conservatives in Scotland? The SNP, or should I say Nicola Sturgeon, has published its latest white paper on the bid for independence.

Ms Sturgeon’s case for the Scottish economy must have come to her in a dream, for no person with full control of their faculties could possibly believe that this plan for turning Scotland into a debt ridden slave to the world’s financial institutions has any credence whatsoever.

The plan for the economy is being lambasted by many prominent SNP and independence supporters as being totally unworkable and indeed one ex-director of the Common Weal think tank, a pro-independence group, described the document as “utter p—h”.

If this new comic book plan for independence is the best that Sturgeon’s army of schemers and plotters can come up with, then there are others waiting in the wings, one of whom is Anas Sarwar

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth.

Party donors put Truss in charge

Why blame the primary school pupil from Paisley who ended up as UK Prime Minister for the hardships we now face?

Advertisement Hide Ad

She did what she has always done, pleased her party donors and devil take the hindmost.

The more emollient chap she has now brought in to tidy up the mess and reassure the financial gnomes here and abroad is set to beggar the already less well off among us.

“We must tighten our belts” says he. Our belts are already at breaking point.

The rich may feel the pinch of soaring fuel prices, but with their money safe in offshore banks, their lifestyle will not be challenged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that is Tory Party policy too. “Protect the rich and let the poor rot.”

One way or another the lady from Paisley still epitomises that policy as will anyone, who succeeds her.

All this while we struggle to recover from the Tories’ other disastrous policy, Brexit, which is wrecking the UK economy and taking Scotland down with it.

We are lucky enough to have a choice, independence with a caring party. Why should we hesitate, for the damage and destruction caused by Westminster seems to have no end?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Scott. Edinburgh.

The story behind Elsie Inglis statue

The News reported (18 October) regarding the statue for Elsie Inglis.Elsie was not born in Edinburgh but India to a father working for the East India Company. Her education and initial benevolent work came from funds partly provided by her father, a member of the ruling Colonialists in India. He served as Commissioner and was involved in “pacification” of the natives. The family had at one time 30 Indian servants.

The Edinburgh College of Medicine for Women, which was opened in 1889 by the Scottish Association for the Medical Education of Women, was established by Elsie, her father John and his former colleague from India, Sir William Muir, who became the principal of Edinburgh University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inglis convinced the Scottish and National Women’s Suffrage Societies to fund and organise women-run field hospitals during the Great War.

In 1914 The Scottish Women's Hospitals for Foreign Services was founded, and it was these units that were accepted by allied governments.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe