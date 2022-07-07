Readers' letters: Tory drug policy is no better than SNP, Sue

Successive SNP ministers have failed. Auditor General Stephen Boyle stated in March this year: "Progress addressing these challenges has been slow since we first reported on drug and alcohol services in 2009, with a lack of drive and leadership by the Scottish Government.”

Nicola Sturgeon states that the 1339 people recorded (National Records of Scotland) as having succumbed to a drugs related death during 2020 as "Scotland's shame".There was a time when she was health minister and did nothing, the SNP has been in power for 15 years with no progress.

Meanwhile, Ms Webber totally ignores the shambles that is Kit Malthouse, the HM Government's drugs and policing minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tories are wed to stigmatising and victimising people who may or may not be addicted but need help. The Tories prefer abuse and the criminal courts. Drug policy is a health issue not a criminal justice one yet they refuse to admit this.

I am surprised Ms Webber did not mention the bill being introduced by her leader at Holyrood Douglas Ross MP MSP, a bill the Tories seem to present as some sort of holy grail.

It is loosely about a so-called right to recovery - it is flawed and was roundly criticised during the consultation period by drugs experts at leading and respected organisations.

Stigma can stir up feelings of shame, blame, hopelessness and reluctance to seek or accept help. Ms Webber having raised the issue of stigma/victimisation had an opportunity to distance herself from her Westminster pal, she didn't.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh.

Road funding

The City Region Deal confirmed in 2018 promised £1.3bn of funding from UK Government, Scottish Government and other interested parties.

The funds are for agreed projects in six local authorities areas of Edinburgh and South East Scotland. UK Government have committed £1.5bn to regional deals in Scotland. For this deal UK funding is £300m, regional partners £700m, and £300m from Scottish Government. SG’s commitment includes £120m for improvements to the City Bypass at Sheriffhall with 860 construction jobs promised.

SG are responsible for Trunk Roads which includes the Bypass. The agreed upgrade of Sheriffhall junction, first suggested in 2008, would be paid for by SG in any event. SG making it appear like a £120m grant to local authorities for the work is therefore a sham.

Edinburgh and other councils are not responsible for paying to upgrade this junction.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Pensioner power

Why do people complain when pensioners get a bit of extra help from the Government?

Most pensioners have worked all of their lives and not all have homes bought and paid for with equity in them or private pensions.

When you retire you don’t just disappear. We end up being baby sitters or child minders for our families or helping those less fortunate than ourselves. We don’t stop needing heating or food or if the fridge breaks down needing a new one or, God forbid, a wee holiday.

All those who object to us getting a bit of help need to remember that they one day might be a pensioner and have to listen to younger people moaning about us, forgetting that we have paid for most of the help we get.

We worry about paying bills, like those in work. The only difference is we can’t go on strike!

Susan Smart, Penicuik.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe