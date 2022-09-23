Readers' letters: Tory economics will add to inequality

Truss, chosen by just 81,000 Tory party members, trumpeted in New York that other nations should adopt the UK’s ‘trickle-down’ approach, cutting taxes on the wealthy whose bloated wealth will then ‘trickle down’ to the hoi polloi.

This daft suggestion was immediately rebuffed by President Biden who said he was ‘sick and tired’ of the approach which has never worked.

The IMF recognises that a major driver of inequality has been ‘trickle-down’ economics.

Increasing the income share of the top 20 per cent, Truss’ policy, results in lower growth, whereas increasing the income share of the poor and middle class increases it.

Truss’ foreign policy is just as dire. As she prepares to shred the NI Protocol, Biden bluntly informed her there won’t be any US trade deal. Brexit is going well, isn’t it?

Scotland, where sovereignty rests with the people, not with parliament, needs to end this farce of a union. Then little England may discover just how alone it really is, and finally do something about it.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

Homeless veterans need our support

As the cost of living crisis deepens, we welcome any action to prevent the very real possibility of more people ending up homeless on our streets.

Since the start of the pandemic, charities have seen a rise in the number of homeless Armed Forces veterans seeking their help – some report an increase of 50 per cent.

We are also seeing people with more severe and complex needs.

When someone has served their country, the least we can do is support them when they make the move back to civilian life. Yet every year thousands of veterans end up sleeping rough, sofa surfing or living in unsuitable hostels because they’re unable to access housing and slip through the net. The cost-of-living crisis will only make the situation worse.

The Armed Forces Covenant states that anyone who has served should face no disadvantage and that veterans who are especially vulnerable should be prioritised for support.

It’s vital that when someone needs help with housing, they are asked whether they’ve served in the Forces. If they have, this should be recorded. Once identified, they can be directed towards support that’s available.

We are concerned that without action, things will get much worse. A more coordinated approach between local authorities, housing providers, homelessness charities and veterans’ organisations is needed.

No one wants to see more veterans on our streets this winter. Those that have served, often through the most trying of times, deserve better.

Richard Gammage, No Homeless Veterans Campaign.

Harvie sends wrong message to Charles

Although Patrick Harvie's speech to the King last week was measured and reasoning in tone the irony that that King has been a champion of Green causes since long before they became fashionable is blatant particularly with Mr Harvie now one of the King's ministers.

I have been a supporter of the Green movement for a long time, and will continue to be, however I shall never vote for the Scottish Greens again so long as this cold, heartless man leads their party and that party does not distance itself from his disloyal statements.

If many others think the same, then he is a liability to a noble cause.

Ian Robertson, Edinburgh.

