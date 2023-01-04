Readers' letters: Try my new model for NHS treatment

So now is the time for change, and the fast-food and supermarket industries would provide a new model for a rapid-result service with instant acces.

The GP layer - whose task is to keep people out of hospital - is scrapped, and they are moved to new style hospitals where someone feeling ill can turn up at any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People just arrive and present at the entrance for examination, before being admitted that day.

Further investigation takes place immediately and their problem is dealt with by means of diagnosis, medication and discharge or the patient is admitted to a ward that day.

All tests are performed there and then as required. There is no coming back later for results, as each new-design hospital will have laboratories on site.

Whatever treatment is appropriate is delivered that day, including admission for surgery or other procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recuperation after surgery takes place on site and discharge when well is immediate, with any medication provided instantly from an adjacent facility.

So we have eliminated delay and reduced costs. No long referral procedures. No more ‘come back and see me in six weeks,’ from a GP. Just a continuous process that delivers results in short order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross

Emergency care is in critical condition

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who had to resort to self medication over the Christmas break, I was interested to read about the dire situation of NHS Scotland.

The Health Secretary, Humza Yousef, apparently says that the Government’s remedy is a £600 million winter resilience plan to recruit 1000 extra staff, alongside pumping £45m into the ambulance service and expanding home care capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps he can explain to us how he will find all these extra staff. From what I’ve heard, NHS staff are already leaving their professions, it’s extremely hard to recruit home care staff and what will the £45m do to ease the ambulance waiting times outside our overstretched A&E departments?

We need a bit more detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

Doctoring WHO

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document by the World Health Organization titled “Article-by-Article Compilation of Proposed Amendments to the Inter-national Health Regulations (2005)” is worrying.

The proposal is to delete the clause that says “The implementation of these Regulations shall be with full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons” and replaced with a new clause that makes no mention of these principles. Please complain to your MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Moore, Alness, Highland

Waking up to ‘woke’

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did we start to let those who don't know what “woke” means and are not even prepared to find out, use it in derogatory manner to belittle those who act in the true meaning of the word?

Woke is an alert to the injustices of racism, homophobia, bigotry and the rest; I was sleeping, now I'm awake. Woke is a much needed wake-up call to social discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long before the word woke entered our every day parlance, most of us saw the need for new ideas and social reform to combat intolerance, but recently it has become difficult to debate what's offensive when some of us who refuse to even acknowledge what the word actually means, resort to childish woke jibes while implying that 'wokers' are just too quick to take offence.

Jack Fraser, Musselburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad