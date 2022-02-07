Readers' letters: Underused cycle lanes are a headache

Two cyclists were heading north and one south. So a total of three cyclists in about 40 minutes.One of those heading north was not using the cycle lane opposite the telephone exchange but on the outside of the parked cars.

Interestingly there was a house move on Comiston Road and the only place the removal van could park was inside the bollards, completely blocking the pavement and cycle path.

Similarly a roofing contractor also parked in the cycle lane, obviously carrying out emergency roof repairs after the recent storms.

I do not blame either of them as they have no alternative.

Ian Vandepeear, Edinburgh.

Pub name change was unnecessary

I am so disappointed that Greene King is determined to change the Linlithgow pub name. This decision makes no logical sense.

I have a friend who often uses the word "bitch" in her conversation. She is not considered the slightest bit offensive. That is because she is a dog breeder and the name for a female canine is a bitch.

There is no need for a dog's designation to be changed because some people have commandeered it to use as an abusive term and the pub sign makes perfectly clear it is not referring to a person.

I wonder if Dunbar will be next in line for attack about Black Agnes?

Gail Keating, Bonnyrigg.

Listed Building rule can apply to signage

The News provided a report on 3 February that a large pub chain has decided to change the name of the 17th century tavern in Linlithgow despite many protests and objections. The current name concerns a local legend and features on the town’s crest.

The tavern was given a Grade C listing in 1992. Before making any changes to signs or images on the outside, the owner requires to obtain Listed Building Consent (LBC) through the planning system.

West Lothian Council have correctly confirmed that they can’t prevent the name changing. When LBC is requested they should be able to decide whether the change to the signage and images are appropriate and sympathetic to the setting and character.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Join your kids in online gaming

Online gaming plays an important part in many children and young people’s lives. It provides them with entertainment, opportunities to learn new skills and allows them to stay connected with their friends. But there can be risks involved.

This year, the theme of Safer Internet Day (8 February) – an awareness day by the UK Safer Internet Centre – is ‘All fun and games? Exploring respect and relationships online’.

We are supporting the day by challenging parents and carers to host an online games night with their family to get to know their child’s favourite platform and start a conversation on online safety and how they can support them.

Whether it’s Fortnite or FIFA, talking to your child about what they’re doing online is important in helping keep them safe and Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity to have this conversation.

Readers can find out how to hold a games night by visiting our online safety hub, which provides advice and information on a variety of online safety topics, at www.nspcc.org.uk.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Scotland.

