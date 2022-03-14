Readers' letters: West is surrendering to Putin without a fight

Edinburgh Sketcher, March 14 2022

His army and tanks have smashed their way into Ukraine, bombing and shelling a civilised country to rubble. People are hiding in basements with no food, electricity or sanitation, fearful for their lives.

Many countries, including the UK, have sent arms, missiles and emergency supplies. But no-one is willing to attack Putin's forces in the Ukraine

The reason given is that we dare not risk starting World War Three. What does that mean?

Have we surrendered to Putin without a fight? Are we going to allow him to seize other countries like Finland and Sweden, for example, and let him get away with it because we dare not risk World War Three? Where will we finally take a stand against Putin if not now?

The United Nations General Assembly voted by a large majority to condemn Russia's invasion and demand an immediate withdrawal of its forces. That was a week ago.

There has been no withdrawal. Instead, there has been an increase of the onslaught against the people of the Ukraine. The West has retaliated with economic sanctions against Russia. Those sanctions are a clear statement of opposition, but they are slow to take effect and they do not save the people of Ukraine from bombs and shells.

The West must take action now to drive Putin's army out of Ukraine. We are witnessing a massacre and the only way to stop it is by smashing the army, Putin's army, which is murdering innocent people in their hundreds.

The Government of Ukraine is pleading with us to help them fight back against a ruthless aggressor. Are we going to fight, or are we going to leave the Ukrainians to their fate?

Les Reid, Edinburgh.

Labour support for nuclear misplaced

Anas Sarwar’s support for nuclear power is not surprising given Labour’s commercial ties to the nuclear industry.

Brian Wilson heads up Labour’s energy commission and is non-executive director of the UK’s largest private nuclear services business; Yvette Cooper’s father, Tony, is former chair of the Nuclear Industry Association; and Gordon Brown’s brother, Andrew, runs EDF’s media relations.

Labour knows there is no safe way to dispose of toxic nuclear waste - MPs have warned that the UK is storing an “extraordinary accumulation” of this hazardous waste in “outdated facilities” that will cost £70 billion to clean up.

Further, the costs of decommissioning existing plants have been underestimated by at least £16 billion.The UK government’s nuclear financing bill will force consumers to pay for the upfront costs of nuclear plants well before they start generating electricity.

Ukraine has highlighted the risks of nuclear power and war and burning fossil fuels threatens our survival.

That leaves renewables, which Scotland has in abundance. Yet the privatised National Grid charges Scottish renewable energy generators the highest rates in Europe while generators in southern England receive subsidies.

Local renewable projects can achieve both energy and national security. However, the UK Government’s deep entanglement with the Russian state – Russia funded Brexit, it funds the Tory party, and heavily influences the media – means Scotland in the UK will remain powerless. And we can’t rely on English Labour.

Restoring our independence is something we must do ourselves if we are to have a viable future. The SNP better get on with the job they were elected to do.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

