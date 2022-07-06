Readers' letters: Why Labour is no help to Scotland

Labour has not protected Scotland from Westminster, and its riding over Holyrood. Westminster legislation such as the Internal Market Act and the Procurement Bill allow spending and legislating by Westminster in devolved areas.

Then Labour’s response to the proposed abolition of the Human Rights Act affecting every one of us and the devolution settlement where Westminster will rip out our human rights is totally inadequate.

But Labour does not respect the democratic wish of the Scottish electorate to decide their constitutional future, nor even the legal devolution settlement.

The public NHS is under huge stress because of Boris Johnson’s efforts to privatise it. The money going to public services is cut, including what Westminster gives to Scotland.

Despite this, Scottish NHS has managed better than England but is hit by cuts and staff shortages as a result of Brexit. But it cannot protect itself from Brexit and a government which does not obey the law and by-passes Holyrood.

The public NHS in England is on its knees. It now faces bed shortages from lack of laundry due to Brexit labour shortages. The horrible private contracts used to decimate the public NHS in England are starting here via Westminster.

If Scots wish to have a say in their own future and live in a democracy with a constitution and human rights such as the right to life and freedom from torture, adhere to the rule of law, look after the economy and have a public NHS they need to regain independence, close to the EU.

Pol Yates, Edinburgh.

Indyref fun

You can't beat a good conspiracy theory, especially when a second Scottish independence referendum could be close.

Crawford Mackie (Letters, July 2) warns us of secret moves within the SNP to sequester 'unionist terrorists' in separate educational institutions to re-educate dangerous individuals in order to win their political allegiance.

This is nothing new. We know that unionist Tory and Labour governments have always been enthusiastic about politicising education with secluded private schools and even religiously segregated schools.

Crawford made me laugh with his far-fetched conspiracy theory, but we must be careful not to let involuntary bias stifle educated debate on the issue of Scottish independence.

Jack Fraser, Musselburgh.

NHS reform plan

Your correspondent Elizabeth Marshall (Letters, July 4) correctly seeks reform of the NHS.

The fast food and mail order industries provide the model for a future rapid-result service. The CEO of the new NHS would preferably be from McDonalds or a supermarket group.

The problem with the NHS is access, so the GP layer is scrapped, and GPs are taken into new-style hospitals where someone feeling ill can simply walk in at any time.

Investigation takes place immediately and the problem is dealt with that day, either by medication and discharge or by admission to a ward. There is no wait for results, each hospital will have laboratories on site.

After surgery and recuperation, there is quick discharge with medication from an in-house pharmacy.

So we have eliminated referral delays and reduced costs. No more ‘come back and see me again in six weeks.’ Just a seamless process that delivers.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross.

