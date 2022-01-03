Readers' letters: Why Scottish voters won’t be going to the (Labour) party

Why would we align with a Labour party that has reneged on its promise to bring essential services – health, transport, energy - back into public ownership?

Privatisation of public services has been a colossal failure.

Private shareholders are creaming off profits rather than investing them in more productive and sustainable services for the benefit of the people.

Why vote for a party that clings to the anti-democratic first past the post voting system that has landed us with a Westminster government we haven’t voted for since 1955?

At Labour’s last conference, Keir Starmer ignored his members’ overwhelming support for a proportional voting system.

Why support a party that backed the Tories’ disastrous hard Brexit that has led to a slashing of British exports to our largest and closest trading partner?

The loss of EU workers has resulted in lorry driver and seasonal worker shortages, rotting crops, empty shelves and rising prices.

Finally why should Scots identify with a party that denies our right to govern ourselves?

Scotland has been a nation since 843, older than England by at least a century.

Our sovereignty lies with us, the Scottish people, not with a parliament in a different nation. It’s time we found our voice and restored our independence.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh.

Calton Hill is in need of a major clean-up

Last week, I walked up Calton Hill. I hadn't been there for many years since I was a boy.

I was looking forward to seeing the monuments and, of course, the splendid view.

The top of the hill did not disappoint. On a clear, blustery day the view was wonderful and was also being enjoyed by several dozens of people, many of them visitors from other countries.

It was a great place to show off our country and capital.

Yet one thing really annoyed me and left a lasting, disappointing memory. The paths and grass were littered with rubbish: glass, bottles, plastic, take-away cartons etc. In addition, the steps up were choked with wet leaves, which was a serious safety hazard.

I felt ashamed, especially if that's also what so many visitors see.

I reckon it would take one person less than half a day to clean it all up. If Edinburgh doesn't have the will or the finance to do that, it's a very sad day.

Did I come down the hill proud of our capital? Sadly no. 'Embarrassed' would be a more accurate description.

DJ Graham, North Berwick.

Great cost and little reward for net zero

Council leader Adam McVey is full of rhetoric on why firms should sign up to Edinburgh’s climate accord, but he is short on the council taxpayers' costs involved for Edinburgh's minuscule share of world emissions.

Scotland has 0.13 per cent, so Edinburgh 0.00001 per cent? He says Edinburgh has ambitious targets to reach net zero by 2030 ahead of Scotland's 2045.

The UK target is 2050, China maybe 2060 and India maybe 2070.

Edinburgh council taxpayers would suggest that the council should stick to the numerous day to day problems they have and not venture into areas where they can make very little difference.

On second thoughts, a trip by Cllr McVey to China and India could prove fruitful.

Clark Cross,Linlithgow.

