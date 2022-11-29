Reopening the Radical Road - your views online

Charalampos Koundourakis: Scotland is renowned for its right to roam. I get the risk but if adequate signage exists warning of the danger wouldn't that be enough?

Liam Paterson: If you go up a hill, a mountain or a retired volcano you might get injured. Mother Nature isn't going to be looking out for you!

Gordon Waldie: I was on the path shortly before they closed it. The rockfall on the path is mainly where it curves around to the south and there were boulders about 1.5 metre cubed in size strewn across the path. Your average walking boots and woolly hat wouldn't help you much if they landed on you.

The Radical Road has been closed since 2018 amid safety fears

Douglas Gordon: All roads and public footpaths to be closed immediately! No one to leave their homes as they may fall and kill themselves! What utter nonsense. In the course of my working life each day placed me in danger but I understood what I had to do to stay safe.

Pete Chalmers: You can walk anywhere in Edinburgh and be killed by falling masonry – it’s happened before – so this path is no riskier than walking in the streets.

Fraser Mccowan: Get it reopened. The Craggs are millions of years old. While they are at it they can tidy up the abomination of barriers, fencing and traffic cones that they have cluttered up Holyrood Park with. It's a mess.

Stephen Bell: When we were young we used to roam all over Holyrood Park and climb Arthur’s Seat from all different sides. The problem nowadays is there are too many people with not a lot of common sense.

John Hewit: It’s not so much the health and safety of it, it’s more the threat of spurious lawsuits when you don’t protect people from their own stupidity.

Michael Mullen: Dynamic risk assessment! Most of us do it constantly every day but it would appear that some aren’t capable, even when confronted with a huge sign.

Gavin Spence: Sure, let’s go back to no health and safety... indeed let’s wait until someone is killed. The thing is, they have identified that there is an issue, the rock face is unstable. So we post a few warning (to absolve liability) signs and let people use a pathway that is known to have significant risk attached? Looking at the risk matrix – the one that health and safety use – the likelihood is low and the consequence death... that is automatically a high risk. A sign with a few falling rocks, doesn’t really give you an idea of what a few tonnes of cascading rocks can do, and let’s not forget that has happened here.

Dale Cameron: Has anyone actually paid any attention to the path closure?

Caught short in Gorgie

A petition has been launched calling on the council to introduce public toilets in Gorgie and Dalry. The community council area of Gorgie Dalry has had no public toilets since 2015.

Anne Harris: Get back to basics, City of Edinburgh Council! Instead of throwing millions away on vanity projects such as George Street and the Roseburn cycleway they should listen to residents and spend our council tax on services we need such as toilets, repairing streets and pavements and cleaning graffiti.

Steven Robertson: Access to public toilets is a human right. The council needs to learn from East Lothian Council, which has well cared for public toilets all over the county.

Claire Wallace: Public toilets have been wiped out across the whole city, not just in Gorgie. They need to be brought back. I suffer from IBS and when I’m having a flare-up, it’s not fun. I have to try to find the nearest bar/cafe or shop that has toilets in it.

Jette Goldie: Public toilet provision in the city has been drastically reduced. With the closure of most of the department stores on Princes St there are far fewer loos.

Jim Pryde: We need more public toilets all over Edinburgh. It’s ridiculously that tradesmen can’t have access to a toilet

Jamie Gaunson: It’s not trams, it’s not Spaces for People, it’s not cycle ways and it certainly doesn’t require the shutting of roads and temporary lights so why would they even consider this?

