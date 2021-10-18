Residents call for council to tarmac over cobbled roads to cut noise - your views online

Learmonth Terrace Cobbles / Sets

Margaret Boyle

Leave well alone, part of the history of Edinburgh.

Lisa Mckenzie

They cobbles have been there longer than anyone, so leave them.

Stephen Ball

The repairs over the years have just been that, tarmac on top of cobbles. The council doesn’t want to spend money on keeping the history of the town. So yes, let’s just pour tarmac on it like a plaster and spend millions on a tram line which the number 22 bus does the same route. Or, you could scrap the trams, invest in electric busses to replace the number 22, invest more in electric car points in the city and invest in its history. At the end of the day it’s the history of Edinburgh that brings in the tourists, not the trams.

Shelagh McDougall

Leave them be. They slow cars down too.

Maggie Bee

Simpler solution for these residents - move house to an already tarmac'd street. Oh, and triple glazing.

Michele Mackay

Leave them alone – part of Edinburgh’s beauty.

Bill Torrance

Unless you are prepared to dig up the cobbles and dig down for a proper foundation you’re wasting your time. A thin layer of tarmac will break up and leave potholes.

Irene Winton

You are having a laugh. If they don't need repaired, there are plenty roads that do. Leave the cobbles.

Ken Johnston

The cobbles were in place well before 1940. So anyone (probably most) who has bought a home on a cobbled street came long after the cobbles were laid. So keep the cobbles.

Olga Anna

You're better off with cobbles than the poor excuse for tarmac in Edinburgh.

Kerriann Robertson

The cobbles last longer than the tarmac. I think they've been tarring the roads of Edinburgh with Coco Pops for years.

Riche Rifkind

It depends where - historical areas, absolutely not.

Robert Muir

I would like them to start by repairing potholes in roads up my way because they damage my car.

Jamie Dockerty

Meaning more roadworks, no thanks!

Sarah Clark

As a wheelchair user it would be good, but I think we should still have some.

Margaret Gillies

Edinburgh is a world heritage site, losing the cobbles would detract from its charm and may put its heritage status at risk.

Julz Carpenter

The cobbles make the area of Stockbridge where they are, like Dean Street and the surrounding area. I rather like the sound of cars on cobbles, get rid of them and you erase history! I saw a picture of Saunders Street in the 40s - what a difference. The buildings that are there now and have been there for years but still do not fit into the area!

Sean Findlay

Cobbled roads have stood the test of time. Some roads have probably been there way before any resident. Plus no one asked them to live there, so leave them alone.

Robert Howlieson

Better with more cobbled streets. They seem to last longer than the tarmac.

Mary Janet Gordon

I would like to know the speed of the cars driving down the road... are they doing 20mph?

Antoni Fital

Never tarmac. The cobbles are part of the history of the area….lunacy.

Calum MacDonald

The cobbles actually do cause speed reduction. And they look far nicer than tarmac.

Simon Reid

Historic Scotland should step in and demand – this is part of our history.

Jules Pentland

The cobbles were there long before these residents. It’s part of the city’s historic culture. If they didn’t or don’t like the noise, I suggest they move!

Fraz Jacobs

Ban cars in Edinburgh!

Caitlin Bell

Loved living on Comely Bank Avenue but this was a major problem. People fly down that street. They should definitely pave it over and install speed bumps to slow traffic.

George Hunter

This is one of the few streets left with the orig-inal setts and deserves its conservation status .

Joan Nicholson