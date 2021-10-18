Residents call for council to tarmac over cobbled roads to cut noise - your views online
Residents in Edinburgh's Comely Bank conservation area want council to tarmac over cobbled streets because traffic causes too much noise
Margaret Boyle
Leave well alone, part of the history of Edinburgh.
Lisa Mckenzie
They cobbles have been there longer than anyone, so leave them.
Stephen Ball
The repairs over the years have just been that, tarmac on top of cobbles. The council doesn’t want to spend money on keeping the history of the town. So yes, let’s just pour tarmac on it like a plaster and spend millions on a tram line which the number 22 bus does the same route. Or, you could scrap the trams, invest in electric busses to replace the number 22, invest more in electric car points in the city and invest in its history. At the end of the day it’s the history of Edinburgh that brings in the tourists, not the trams.
Shelagh McDougall
Leave them be. They slow cars down too.
Maggie Bee
Simpler solution for these residents - move house to an already tarmac'd street. Oh, and triple glazing.
Michele Mackay
Leave them alone – part of Edinburgh’s beauty.
Bill Torrance
Unless you are prepared to dig up the cobbles and dig down for a proper foundation you’re wasting your time. A thin layer of tarmac will break up and leave potholes.
Irene Winton
You are having a laugh. If they don't need repaired, there are plenty roads that do. Leave the cobbles.
Ken Johnston
The cobbles were in place well before 1940. So anyone (probably most) who has bought a home on a cobbled street came long after the cobbles were laid. So keep the cobbles.
Olga Anna
You're better off with cobbles than the poor excuse for tarmac in Edinburgh.
Kerriann Robertson
The cobbles last longer than the tarmac. I think they've been tarring the roads of Edinburgh with Coco Pops for years.
Riche Rifkind
It depends where - historical areas, absolutely not.
Robert Muir
I would like them to start by repairing potholes in roads up my way because they damage my car.
Jamie Dockerty
Meaning more roadworks, no thanks!
Sarah Clark
As a wheelchair user it would be good, but I think we should still have some.
Margaret Gillies
Edinburgh is a world heritage site, losing the cobbles would detract from its charm and may put its heritage status at risk.
Julz Carpenter
The cobbles make the area of Stockbridge where they are, like Dean Street and the surrounding area. I rather like the sound of cars on cobbles, get rid of them and you erase history! I saw a picture of Saunders Street in the 40s - what a difference. The buildings that are there now and have been there for years but still do not fit into the area!
Sean Findlay
Cobbled roads have stood the test of time. Some roads have probably been there way before any resident. Plus no one asked them to live there, so leave them alone.
Robert Howlieson
Better with more cobbled streets. They seem to last longer than the tarmac.
Mary Janet Gordon
I would like to know the speed of the cars driving down the road... are they doing 20mph?
Antoni Fital
Never tarmac. The cobbles are part of the history of the area….lunacy.
Calum MacDonald
The cobbles actually do cause speed reduction. And they look far nicer than tarmac.
Simon Reid
Historic Scotland should step in and demand – this is part of our history.
Jules Pentland
The cobbles were there long before these residents. It’s part of the city’s historic culture. If they didn’t or don’t like the noise, I suggest they move!
Fraz Jacobs
Ban cars in Edinburgh!
Caitlin Bell
Loved living on Comely Bank Avenue but this was a major problem. People fly down that street. They should definitely pave it over and install speed bumps to slow traffic.
George Hunter
This is one of the few streets left with the orig-inal setts and deserves its conservation status .
Joan Nicholson
See if they are still so keen when the tar starts breaking up and doesn’t get fixed.