Rishi Sunak says young people should return to offices for the benefit of their careers - your views online

Office working

Rishi Sunak says young people should return to offices for the benefit of their careers

Kerry Balment

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much as I like working from home, and have been very productive, I also see the other side where our interns and new hires haven’t actually met anyone face to face. All of us (even those who don’t really want to go back to the office) are missing out to some extent on personal interactions, collaboration, networking and friendships. A blended approach will probably suit most in the long run.

Vic Weddell

He’s not said much wrong. If you’ve worked in an environment where all staff have been forced to stay home and there are a number of youngsters in that group, you’d realise that.

Lorraine Logie

Yes! My son has been working from home for the past six months in his first proper job. While he's incredibly bright and talented, he's not the best at organising his day and is too easily distracted at home. He has now started going to the office and I'm so happy for him that he will be able to structure his work better . In addition, it's not healthy for his total wellbeing to sleep, work, write and relax all in the same space.

Maygen La Fey

This man is an absolute joke. He’s been in offices the entire time, right? And yet he can’t manage to fulfill the most basic measures of his job.

John Bocij

Says the man born into privilege.

Ferg AJ

Of course - getting ahead in a career is about relationships and building them. You can’t do that while sitting behind a screen in your boxers. Gotta be in the boiler room and greasing palms.

Joyce Nicoll

Not just for the benefit of their careers - for the benefit of their mental health!

Jonathan Innes

He is right and it is nothing to do with filling office space but giving people the environment to learn from others, which they can’t do the same over Zoom.

Andrew Robertson

What he is actually saying is the economy and pension funds need investments they have in commercial property and if companies change business models to home working-the expensive rents on corporate real estate will no longer be required.

Steven Millar

Don’t take advice from a man who’s wife is one of the richest woman in the country, yet took furlough from the government to pay her staff… it’s all money money money. They want the rent and tax on everything. This pandemic has proven that we don’t need to work from offices and working from home, gives people a better work/life balance. Less pollution from congestion etc. Working from home, if you can, should be optional.

Jane Loft

No, they should instead acquire rich relatives who can send them to private schools and bribe their way in to top universities. Then they can do “internships” with “friends’ ” companies and get top jobs. After earning a mint, become a Tory minister to keep the system rigged. Simple.

Ian Young

It suits some people and some businesses. However, it meets the needs of Tory party donors who own office blocks.

Devon Longstone

It should be optional… some people enjoy working from home, others hate it. Should be each to their own!

Kate Lines

Yes and no. Benefits to going to a physical workplace are social and professional skills, time management, social networking, which tends to lead to the career promotions. For some people living alone the work environment can be their main chance to interact with other people.

Neil Peat

There’s absolutely no need for entry level office workers or call centre agents to return to offices. The only ones that benefit are transport companies and big business. People can be just as, if not more productive and have better work/life balance wfh. But they can’t control their staff as easily that way.

Irene Murray

Totally agree. People need interaction and company. Working, eating and sleeping at home cannot be good for anyone! Mental health issues in a lot of youngsters will be a big issue in the future.

Derry Delboy Livingstone

What he means to say is furlough stops in three weeks.

Billy Watt

For the benefit of office owning landlords, possibly.

Grant Standfast

Good environmental message there... not.

Ken Archibald