Rising fuel prices at the pumps - your views online

Petrol prices are rising steeply at the pumps

Alison Martin

There is a war going on, so of course fuel will go up in price. Someone has to pay for the bombs. I know it's not like that but it does feel like that. I'm thankful we can still get fuel, but as we all know, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

William Hatton

If the price is indeed to rise, then why do garage sraise them as soon as every other fuel station, despite having already bought the fuel in its storage tanks at a lower price? I can understand the price on future fuel deliveries having to rise, but not what's already here.

Claire Pandolfi

Struggling here to just get any heating oil, never mind the price!

Fraser McCallum

Petrol was 104p per litre in the UK in 2008 with oil being $140 a barrel. Some stations are now charging as much as 170p per litre and oil is currently $110 a barrel. Eighty per cent of the cost of petrol is tax. The UK government is doing nothing to address rising fuel costs. They have, however, blocked a 'guaranteed triple lock pension increase' because it “wasn't fair to taxpayers”.

Michael Burns

Our reliance on Russian fuel imports is only about three per cent, so there should be no need for prices to be rising as much and as quickly as they are. This is 95 per cent sheer profiteering by the fuel companies, they are ripping us off big style. The BP garage at Canonmills was £1.61p this morning, a rise of around 18p per litre in less than two weeks.

Jeff Little

Government is profiteering just as much as the companies are. Do remember that removing VAT from fuel costs was also a Brexit promise.

Daryl Maxwell

There is an app called Petrol Prices which will show you the cheapest petrol station to visit in your area.

Gordon James Reid

I thought one of the Brexit manifesto pledges was to abolish VAT as we are no longer part of the EU?

Vanessa Fletcher

Yes, interesting how it goes up before they have a new delivery - it's soul destroying. Last year we had fines in you drove 5km, this year we are priced out of driving 5km.

Willie Walker KT

I was watching three garages in the West of Edinburgh last night at 4pm – all were 167p a litre. By 11.30pm all three were 175p a litre. Now, I didn’t see a tanker at any of them, which to me means the fuel was already bunkered, ie on premises, so this is a case of profiteering - let's get as much as we can. I checked Asda at Chesser which was at 152p a litre at 12.30 last night.

Paul Cuthbert

199p a litre for diesel in Broxburn! Some garages are taking full advantage of the situation and ripping people off and should be regulated better.

Jarek Jarowski

And diesel at night Lost 15 per cent on sthe tock market. Altogether it should be 35 per cent lower., so from £1.60 it should be £1.05 per litre.

Martin Blair

It’s nothing but absolute greed. They know people have no other option but to buy fuel, otherwise they have no car!

Sam Crawford

It’s hit well above those prices in some areas!

Graham Gray

It's going to put folk out of work, especially those that don't have public transport and they have no other choice but to drive.

Sofia Vicedomini

In Italy is already £1.84 (2.20 eur) per litre.

Guy Nicholson

All the government need to do is step in and tell the companies to drop the prices or they won’t be trading in the UK anymore, the prices will drop instantly, the same with gas and electricity companies as well.

Climate campaigners

A new group of campaigners has deflated the tyres on “hundreds” of SUVs in cities around the country

Klaine Van Mckerr

What an absolutely shameful thing to do. Some families rely on bigger cars for disabled children etc. These people do nothing for their campaigns.

Jarek Jarowski

I understand Tesla cars. This is the biggest problem for environment - produce batteries and recycle it after eight years. One Tesla is like three SUVs

Matthew Dobinson

Obviously they have no idea what they're talking about. A lot of these "gas guzzling SUVs" have small engines and are front wheel drive. Look at Nissan Qashqai, Vauxhall Crossland and Mokka, Pug 2008 - all "SUVs" but have 1.3 or smaller engines and some makes have the same sized engines as the smart car.

