Rival city beauty contest- your views online
Edinburgh beaten by Glasgow in Time Out's ‘Best Places to Visit in the UK’ list
Moira Sinclair
Not surprised! Roads held together by holes, road works everywhere, lots of litter all over the city - just to mention a few reasons to deter visitors from coming to Edinburgh which was once a beautiful city.
Brenda Saridakis
Trams, roadworks, diversions, seldom used suburban cycle lanes, scaffolding, cheap, nasty tourist trap shops, the sad sight of boarded up Jenners … there is plenty to love about our great city, but likewise plenty to decry.
Most Popular
Ian Flockhart
Hardly a surprise, Edinburgh Council have turned the city into a complete shambles!
Margaret Boyle
Yes, because it’s a mess now! I can say that as I lived here all my life.
Carol Winton
Could be because the government and council has let it become so dirty and run down.
Kamil Kazimoglu
Edinburgh is great for tourists. Plenty of attractions and interesting stuff to see. However, it is getting very expensive to live here. Roadworks are never ending with plenty of congestion. City of temporary traffic lights.
Danny Marr
Glasgow is the best place for music. Glasgow/Livingston are the best places for shopping. Edinburgh is only good for tourists. The council don’t care about residents. You can’t tell me we spent all that money on the trams with the residents in mind. We’re the capital city and our main bypass has two lanes and a roundabout in the middle of it. We have one A&E department compared to Glasgow’s multiple. Edinburgh is an embarrassment.
Michele Peirson
As an Edinburgh resident this does not surprise me in the least. Edinburgh Council has killed the city.
Borna Maticic
Wow, there is so much negativity. It's a matter of personal perspective. People saying Edinburgh was so much better in 50s and 60s than it is now are older and refer to the time they were young and happy. I moved here five years ago and folk usually tell me it's a lot better now than, let's say, even 10-15 years ago. Most areas in Edinburgh changed for the better.
Eddie Mouat
That’s bad. Edinburgh is beautiful but it’s been run down for years now. The roads are the worst I’ve seen anywhere, never mind the potholes - they can’t even paint the lines on the roads.
John McGlynn
Probably because Edinburgh is more of a building site than a city right now!
Keith Stewart
Beirut is holding a benefit concert for Edinburgh.
Aileen Milione
All true, however, we also have the most beautiful skyline, an extinct volcano in the middle of the city, amazing parks and plenty of green space, not to mention Portobello. Come on people, stop moaning and enjoy the best of our amazing city!
Edinburgh buses
Hundreds of residents sign petition calling for direct bus link from Leith to Portobello
Graham Robinson
I always thought a Coastliner bus linking into Musselburgh / East Lothian and along to Granton would be a good option. Oh wait, there was one - the 129 went from Port Seton to Ocean Terminal, but wasn't a Lothian bus.
Jackie Tait
Try living in South Queensferry and getting to Kirkliston.
Toni Edwards
Eh? The 21 goes to Leith and the 49. What about another bus to serve Queensferry Road, since there is only one. The only place you can go from here is town.
Christine Douglas
They don’t go along Seafield Road. The 12 went along that way. It would also be good for people going to the shops along that way.
Jamie Dockerty
Don’t fancy getting a bus from Leith to Porty along Seafield Road at busy times – it’s quicker walking.
Lioslaith Rose
The car showroom at the Macdonalds junction causes traffic chaos whenever someone needs to turn right and oncoming traffic can’t get through. A bus would be there for ages.
Paul Bathgate
I think this lady petitioner has a point, this service has been required for years.
Lawrie Smith
What about a tram from Leith to the Airport, how good would that be?
Gav Thorne Farquhar
The 16 goes to the Shore from Junction Street.
Emma Forrest
Try living in the Borders and getting one bus an hour.
Write to the Edinburgh Evening News
We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions