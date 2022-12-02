Rival city beauty contest- your views online

View of old town Edinburgh with flowers during spring in Scotland

Moira Sinclair

Not surprised! Roads held together by holes, road works everywhere, lots of litter all over the city - just to mention a few reasons to deter visitors from coming to Edinburgh which was once a beautiful city.

Brenda Saridakis

Trams, roadworks, diversions, seldom used suburban cycle lanes, scaffolding, cheap, nasty tourist trap shops, the sad sight of boarded up Jenners … there is plenty to love about our great city, but likewise plenty to decry.

Ian Flockhart

Hardly a surprise, Edinburgh Council have turned the city into a complete shambles!

Margaret Boyle

Yes, because it’s a mess now! I can say that as I lived here all my life.

Carol Winton

Could be because the government and council has let it become so dirty and run down.

Kamil Kazimoglu

Edinburgh is great for tourists. Plenty of attractions and interesting stuff to see. However, it is getting very expensive to live here. Roadworks are never ending with plenty of congestion. City of temporary traffic lights.

Danny Marr

Glasgow is the best place for music. Glasgow/Livingston are the best places for shopping. Edinburgh is only good for tourists. The council don’t care about residents. You can’t tell me we spent all that money on the trams with the residents in mind. We’re the capital city and our main bypass has two lanes and a roundabout in the middle of it. We have one A&E department compared to Glasgow’s multiple. Edinburgh is an embarrassment.

Michele Peirson

As an Edinburgh resident this does not surprise me in the least. Edinburgh Council has killed the city.

Borna Maticic

Wow, there is so much negativity. It's a matter of personal perspective. People saying Edinburgh was so much better in 50s and 60s than it is now are older and refer to the time they were young and happy. I moved here five years ago and folk usually tell me it's a lot better now than, let's say, even 10-15 years ago. Most areas in Edinburgh changed for the better.

Eddie Mouat

That’s bad. Edinburgh is beautiful but it’s been run down for years now. The roads are the worst I’ve seen anywhere, never mind the potholes - they can’t even paint the lines on the roads.

John McGlynn

Probably because Edinburgh is more of a building site than a city right now!

Keith Stewart

Beirut is holding a benefit concert for Edinburgh.

Aileen Milione

All true, however, we also have the most beautiful skyline, an extinct volcano in the middle of the city, amazing parks and plenty of green space, not to mention Portobello. Come on people, stop moaning and enjoy the best of our amazing city!

Edinburgh buses

Hundreds of residents sign petition calling for direct bus link from Leith to Portobello

Graham Robinson

I always thought a Coastliner bus linking into Musselburgh / East Lothian and along to Granton would be a good option. Oh wait, there was one - the 129 went from Port Seton to Ocean Terminal, but wasn't a Lothian bus.

Jackie Tait

Try living in South Queensferry and getting to Kirkliston.

Toni Edwards

Eh? The 21 goes to Leith and the 49. What about another bus to serve Queensferry Road, since there is only one. The only place you can go from here is town.

Christine Douglas

They don’t go along Seafield Road. The 12 went along that way. It would also be good for people going to the shops along that way.

Jamie Dockerty

Don’t fancy getting a bus from Leith to Porty along Seafield Road at busy times – it’s quicker walking.

Lioslaith Rose

The car showroom at the Macdonalds junction causes traffic chaos whenever someone needs to turn right and oncoming traffic can’t get through. A bus would be there for ages.

Paul Bathgate

I think this lady petitioner has a point, this service has been required for years.

Lawrie Smith

What about a tram from Leith to the Airport, how good would that be?

Gav Thorne Farquhar

The 16 goes to the Shore from Junction Street.

Emma Forrest

Try living in the Borders and getting one bus an hour.

