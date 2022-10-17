Rockfall and roll at the Castle - your views online

Paul Gillie

What a load of rubbish! think about it . . . If rocks were to fall from the castle volcano, they would end up on the railway lines that are between the bandstand and the castle rock. Whatever fell would have to travel at some velocity to reach the venue site.

Kelly Watt

The council really are against live outdoor music in central Edinburgh arent they? Surely if there is rock fall they should be looking to fix it, no? Since there’s public footpaths and a railway line at one side of it, instead of installing wee fences and signs saying danger rock fall! I hope Ingliston expand their summer shows for next year or they look to maybe use Hopetoun House, as it will be a shame to miss out next year.

Catriona Hamilton

Good! There are other outdoor areas that can be used for massive gigs. Princes Street Gardens and bandstand can still have smaller gigs. I understand why they wish to conserve the heritage.

Kirsty Leslie

The graveyard shouldn't be used as a means of acces at all. That's completely disrespectful. If there's such a risk, then the whole area should be closed!

Lorraine McFadyen

And this is exactly why Glasgow gets all the gigs and anyone would think is the capital of Scotland! We don’t have enough venues for gigs, so we should be taking the opportunity to utilise the space we do have when the times are correct. Summer sessions; it’s not every weekend sessions. What is wrong with people? Actually becoming a laughing stock of a “city” between this and roads etc. No wonder folk move out or moan. PS are all the tattoos cancelled roo seen as they sit on top of the esplanade? Just curious

Lorna Ranaldi

Typical clownci. If you want to enjoy top notch entertainment, don’t come to Edinburgh! I enjoyed two fab concerts in the summer - no problems. Maybe the seating at the Tattoo will be next to be a problem. There are acres of land, in particular the Leith/Granton area, which would be fantastic venues for big shows but no …. let’s have the Xmas tat! So annoyed.

Carol Travers

This is such a shame. Why is it there are so many people who object to Edinburgh events. Fringe, now this. We are lucky to have these things available to us.

Roddy Watson

Would it not be a better idea for CEC to build a Glasgow-type Hydro building in say Leith, so we can have some decent evenings. It’s embarrassing.

Donald J Makin

Been doing gigs there for years without any health and safety issues. Such a shame as it's a beautiful place for a gig and brings in revenue as people travel for the gigs.

Ian Reid

The council are a bunch of wasters and have no clue about anything - can’t be rock fall - probably hiding something!

Angus Richardson

There are railway lines between Castle Rock and Princes Street Gardens . . . and was there not talk recently of developing the Ross Bandstand?

Rhea Basista

What a load of rubble, said the Flintstones!

Derek Scott

So it’s OK to have concerts and the Tattoo on the castle esplanade.

Darren Shillinglaw

Typical. I’m sure there were a number of options to bring that space out of the 1970s about five years ago.

Banksy Banks

Good. The gardens should be for the general public all of the time.

Garden planning

A householder who built an art studio in his garden to help him paint is appealing to Scottish Ministers to step in after Midlothian Council refused planning permission.

Catherine Thomas Mccolm

They really need to go round the streets and see the state of some gardens, many could pass as recycling centres. Certainly enough rubbish in some gardens to fill a skip Grass/weeds 5/6 feet tall. This looks like a well kept garden with a shed. I don’t see anything wrong with it.

Shiona McLeod

"Detrimental to the character of the area"? I think Midlothian council may have more to worry about than Mr Adams' studio. I'd also argue that the many potholes covering the Midlothian council area are more of a detriment to both character and safety.

Joseph Thomas

Absolutely shocking. I pass it regularly – nothing wrong with it there as houses nearby have some gardens In right states also one or two with a static caravan in the garden.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

