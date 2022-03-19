Roseburn Terrace roadworks - your views online

Frank Mckay

As long as the council circus get their bike lanes they don't give a hoot. One of the extra signs they put up at Roseburn traffic lights reads "don't overtake cyclists" just remember in May who to vote for. All this is caused by SNP/Labour council, supported by the Greens.

Julie Aldred

If these guys were to get anything, then every single business that's been lost from Leith Walk and those that are still trying to trade should get a massive pay out too!

Graeme Robertson

Work was continuing at pace today - a whole two guys standing among the barriers doing absolutely nothing. Actually that is wrong - they managed to take their jackets off and hang them. Maybe to do a bit of sunbathing.

George Bathgate

I know it’s tough while the roadworks are there. People can still walk to the shops or park in a street close by. Years ago before everyone had cars the locals still went shopping.

Alex Weir

As usual, wherever Sustrans get their way, misery surely follows.

Bobby Bravado

The whole system needs taken down. This just reinforces councils’ false power. All the cities are doing it under the common purpose banner. Residents/small businesses are secondary.

Chris Poon

I feel like ”council is idiotic" answers most daily questions.

Colin Riddell

Don’t worry, it will see Edinburgh going on its knees when the low emission zoness kick in. Why would you come to Edinburgh when you can go elsewhere and park trouble-free? These people have been hit twice and it’s a shame for small businesses – they should be compensated for the last ten years.

Julie Starr

Vote with your feet people..vote them out in the May elections….please!

Isidora Bouziouri

Elections are coming up. The way the council treats small businesses and citizens while the city is exploited by big corporations making millions is a disgrace.

Paul Cuthbert

Absolutely destroyed Newhaven and the whole of Leith, these trams no sod wants. Not going to be any better once they are actually finished in 2125 either. Only going to be one lane each side of Leith Walk which the trams will also be using, so no parking and gridlock daily.

Julz Carpenter

Typical council. No one wanted the trams except them. Of course the roadworks were going to hit the shops.

Sue Campbell

Who decided to do the entirety of Leith at same time? Absolutely ridiculous, you can't get anywhere at all. The whole area around Constitution Street is a shambles. I refused a work appointment down there because I couldn't get there by car, so people are definitely losing money. The person in charge of this needs sacked.

Michael O Donnell

Macinnes and her half baked ideas are destroying business all over Edinburgh. Time to kick this council out in May.

Shelley Dodd Walker

They won’t compensate, but it’s OK for them to keep taking. The councils are as bad as MPs, Boris and Putin – all in it to cause grief and greed.

Nicholas Burns Cumming

Hopefully the people of Gilmerton/Liberton will stop voting for Macinnes, who has been a disaster. The rest of the SNP numpties can go too.

Frances Petrie-Hay

They really don't care what is sacrificed on the altar of the sacred bicycle.

Gary Sibbald

You only have to wait until the next lot get voted in in May. They start off with loads of promises but are still wolves in sheep's clothing.

Mohammad Hossain

Construction company make delays. North Bridge repair costs are now three times higher than original cost of £20m. That's why all the road/building works are not finished on-time.

Banks Stephen

Next area earmarked for “regeneration” then. Couple of hotels and some student flats coming your way!

Christopher Jack

Gentrification coming to a street near you soon.

Murray Flett

Worst council ever. Motorist-hating idiots doing everything possible to force folk off the roads.

Danny Dickson

Again, vote the lot out

Cormac Lovett

I miss Los Cardos.

